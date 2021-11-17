Boris Johnson says British Museum trustees must decide fate of Parthenon marbles





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has changed the decision to return the Parthenon marbles in Greece to British Museum trustees after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis yesterday. Last week Mitsotakis stepped up his demands for the return of the ancient artefacts, claiming the sculptures belong to the Acropolis Museum in Athens. Following the intergovernmental talks, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mitsotakis had raised the issue of the Parthenon sculptures. “The Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] said he understood the strength of the sentiment of the Greek people on this issue, but reiterated the UK’s long-held position that this issue is a matter for the trustees of the British Museum. The spokesperson told the Guardian: The British Museum operates at arm’s length from the government. He is rightly free from political interference. Any questions about the location of the Parthenon sculptures are of concern to them. In March, however, Johnson said the UK government had a long-standing firm position on the sculptures that they had been legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and were legally owned by the trustees of the British Museum since their acquisition. The statues of the 5th century BC. The sculptures were exhibited at the British Museum in 1817. His [Elgin’s] The actions were thoroughly investigated by a small parliamentary committee in 1816 and were found to be fully legal, before the sculptures entered the British Museum’s collection by act of parliament, the museum says on its website. Alexander Herman, the author of Restitution: the return of cultural artefacts (Lund Humphries, 2021), confirms that it would be up to administrators to explore some sort of resolution of the affair with Greece and the Acropolis Museum. He adds: Obviously, such a resolution should not result in a complete and permanent transfer, in accordance with Sections 3 (4) and 5 (1) of the British Museum Act 1963. Obviously, the government did not the intention to amend them. But intermediate options like loans could be explored. Perhaps that is too little for the Greeks to find acceptable, so perhaps we have come back to square one. What is unique is to find a Greek Prime Minister raising the issue prominently, eloquently and openly in discussions with a British Prime Minister. If the directors agree to forgo the logs, the current law should be repealed by an act of Parliament. A spokesperson for the British Museum said our position is to remain focused on the value of the collection as a whole and the very important role the Parthenon sculptures play in this. She adds: The strength of the collection lies in its breadth and depth which allow millions of visitors to understand the cultures of the world and the way they interconnect, whether through trade, migration, conquest, conflict or peaceful exchange. The approach of the Acropolis Museum and the British Museum are complementary: the Acropolis Museum offers an in-depth view of its city’s ancient history, the British Museum offers a sense of the broader cultural context and sustained interaction with the neighboring civilizations of Egypt. and the Near East which contributed to the unique achievements of ancient Greece.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2021/11/17/boris-johnson-says-british-museum-trustees-must-decide-fate-of-the-parthenon-marbles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos