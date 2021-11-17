Imran Khan’s rounds come to an end but Nawaz Sharif will not be able to beat





The air is full of talk of regime change in Islamabad. Political experts predict that the end of Imran’s disastrous chapter is near. All the telltale signs of a government at its end of the line are emerging: a confident, blood-smelling opposition; the allies of the ruling party are getting nervous; regime drummers in the media confessing their sins of rooting for the most inept government in Pakistani history; the media which exercised self-censorship under government intimidation are now finding their voice; sections of the judiciary and other institutions such as the Election Commission oppose some of the measures taken by the government; a public restless under the impact of a collapsing economy; and above all, the selectors of the Pakistani army would have distanced themselves from the selected ones.

Everyone now seems to be eagerly awaiting the outcome. This could happen as early as today at the joint session of parliament called by Imran Khan to pass controversial bills aimed at rigging the upcoming elections; or it could be postponed for a few days, weeks, maybe even a month or two.

Each season’s finale of Pakistans Game of Thrones is like one of those endless Balaji Telefilms soap operas with all the crazy twists and turns in a plot full of intrigue, deception and betrayal, and the usual last minute surprise. . Sometimes the surprise lies in the fact that the protagonist performs a Houdini act; other times the protagonist collapses. That Imran Khan is on top of a gum tree is pretty clear. If he survives the current crisis, it will not be because of what he is doing at this point, but more because of what his pet peeve Nawaz Sharif is not playing ball with the major funders of the country. ‘Imrans seated at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Simply put, regime change in Islamabad is now in the hands of the Nawaz Sharifs. If Nawaz behaves pragmatically and manages to come to an understanding with the military establishment on the various stages leading to the future political organization, then Imran’s fate is sealed; if however Nawaz Sharif stubbornly remains ideological on civil supremacy, then he will end up giving a second life to Imran Khan. Today’s joint session will be a way for the military to tell Imran who his father is and to disillusion Nawaz with any fancy ideas he may have of sidelining the military from the decision-making process and ‘imagine that it is their only option.

A chicken game

But in this Chicken game, each side has cards to play. The Pakistani military needs a deal with the opposition to undo the disaster Imran inflicted on Pakistan. It is unthinkable to see him rule, if not ruin, Pakistan for two more years at the end of his term. Nawaz Sharif is pushing the limits because he thinks the army is at its wit’s end with Imran and needs an agreement with the opposition to repair the country. Imran believes he has cards that will make things extremely complicated for the military if they try to take him down. He can sack the army chief, he can dissolve the National Assembly, or take some other hasty step that makes Pakistani politics a mess. Even if none of this happens, Imran will have every right to believe that he is the only option the military has and that occasional bickering like the one over the appointment of the ISI chief will not change the dynamics of the army. the dependence of the military on him, which will make him more obstinate.

It’s okay for the Pakistani army to get rid of Imran Khan. The numbers are not stacked in his favor. But the military would like to avoid a messy operation in which they are not sure what will happen later. There are two major issues that need to be addressed. The first is an understanding of the next steps in getting rid of Imran Khan, including what follows after he is ousted. The second is the future political roadmap, and the agreement on who plays what role in the medium term, that is to say after the elections.

According to Vine, none of these issues have been settled and so it is likely that today’s joint session will be used by the military to send a signal to the opposition to get real. It will also be a signal to Imran that he is surviving thanks to the support of the army.



While there is broad agreement between the military and the opposition on a snap election in the first half of 2022 instead of the last quarter of 2023, there are a number of details to be worked out. If Imran Khan is removed from office, will there be an internal change in Islamabad or will the National Assembly be dissolved, an interim system put in place and new elections held by March 2022? If this is an internal change, who will lead the next government? Will it be someone from the ruling PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), will it be someone from the PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party) or will it be a dark horse that everyone will agree on? Will this internal change remain in place until the end of the term of the National Assembly in August 2023 or will it just take care of the shop, will it agree on an interim government and elections by March / April 2022? What happens to the provincial assemblies? Will they also be dissolved and go to the elections with the National Assembly? Pakistanis have a problem with holding simultaneous elections to national and provincial assemblies. Will they agree to have elections for the National and Punjab Assemblies in 2022 and let the other provincial assemblies complete their terms in 2023? Will the PPP, now reduced to a provincial-level party, accept early elections in Sindh? What about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan? None of these issues have been resolved to date.

The other open question is what happens after the elections in which Nawaz Sharifs PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) is expected to come out on top and form the next government? What role will Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam play in this government? Nawaz Sharif is disqualified for life. Even if the corruption cases in which he and Maryam were convicted are set aside due to a miscarriage of justice, there is sufficient evidence that these were kangaroo courts, this will not end his disqualification which was based on entirely different grounds.

The military is not ready to accept Maryam as prime minister. There is also no assurance at this time that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharifs will be overturned by the Supreme Court. Chances are, an agreement will be reached for Nawaz’s brother Shahbaz to become prime minister. He’s someone who’s a pretty good administrator. Most importantly, he’s someone who never rubs the military the wrong way. But politically, Shahbaz just doesn’t have the kind of public support that Nawaz or Maryam get. Will Nawaz give Shahbaz a free hand to lead the government or will he play the role of driver in the backseat and attempt to influence government policy, especially on issues that considers the army to be its domain? Will he insist that the military withdraw from politics before agreeing to a deal? Of course, even he knows that if the army agrees to withdraw from political interference, it will only be a tactical retreat.

Will Nawaz play it safe?

Even as the behind-the-scenes deals are being worked out, there is speculation that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan to lead his party to action. But will he return while Imran is still in power? It seems unlikely, especially since Nawaz will go straight to jail after arriving in Pakistan. He was serving a prison sentence when he was sent overseas for medical treatment. The courts have now declared him a declared runaway. Anyone who thinks he will come back and galvanize his followers to do some sort of Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) march that scares Imran Khan in fear and throws in the towel, doesn’t know that the DNA of the Nawaz party Sharifs is not agitated. In any case, change in Islamabad will not come from the streets but from palace intrigues, for which London is much more favorable than Lahore. Nawaz Sharif will return but probably only after seeing Imran’s back. Then, even if he has to go to jail, it will probably be a luxurious prison where he will stay for a few months before the corruption cases for which he was convicted are declared discontinued and he is released.

For now, just hang on to your seats and enjoy what appears to be the finale of last season’s Pakistani political soap operas. But who knows if, like a Balaji Téléfilms show, the writers will prolong the agony of viewers by ending this episode in an anti-climax and the finale will come in the following episode.

The author is Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

