Jokowi asks the Minister of the Interior of Sentil for the heads of regions whose budgetary absorption is still low





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the ministries, institutions and regional governments to immediately accelerate the realization of the State revenue and expenditure budget (APBN) and the regional revenue and expenditure budget ( APBD) towards the end of 2021. The first thing I ask is that we are already in November, entered in December so that the realization of the APBN and the APBD is accelerated. The state budget means that every ministry and institution must focus on accelerating this achievement, Jokowi said at the Cabinet plenary session, Merdeka Palace, Wednesday (11/17/2021). In his introduction, Jokowi asked the Minister of Interior (Mendagri) to pay attention to the low absorption of the APBD-APBD budget. In addition, Jokowi called on the Home Minister to stress to his staff that the APBD is important for economic growth. We see, for example, that the realization of social protection funds only reached 77% of the DIPA. Then the new labor-intensive program reached 67 percent. Support for MSMEs and businesses only reached 60%, he said. Additionally, Jokowi made it clear that when it comes to global risks, everyone should be aware. For example, the economic slowdown in China must be seriously taken into account as Indonesian exports to this country are significant. On the other hand, the risk degression The impact of the United States must also be seen, so that Indonesia is able to prepare for what to do. Then the last is also linked to global inflation. What kind of impact will it have, everything is calculated, we have to calculate everything, where we have to anticipate, he said. It did not stop there, President Jokowi also called on all parties to be aware of the occurrence of the cyclical phenomenon. comedy supercycle. Because currently, Indonesia’s main export products are skyrocketing. This usually only lasts 18 months. Anti-space measures for this must therefore be taken by including export-oriented processing industries, he stressed. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has increased the spending and funding allocation in the 2020 State Budget (APBN) by 405.1 trillion rupees to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

