PM Modi proposes “a nation, a legislative platform”, a separate timetable for a “quality debate” | Latest India News

Ahead of Parliament’s winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday suggested separate times for quality debate in the House as he proposed a series of reforms. The monsoon session was all but wiped out as opposition parties disrupted work on the Pegasus issue and farm laws.

Addressing the All Indian Presidents’ Conference, Prime Minister Modi suggested that no political insults would be allowed and that the debate would be conducted with the utmost seriousness during the separate timeframe reserved for quality debate.

“In a way, it should be the healthiest and healthiest day in the house,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also suggested setting aside 3-4 days for elected officials who do something special for society, when they can share this aspect of their social life in the House. He said sharing such experiences would be a learning curve for other representatives.

Can we keep 3-4 days a year during which public officials, who do something special for society, also inform the country about this aspect of their social life? With this, other representatives of the public will also learn a lot, he said.

The prime minister further proposed “one nation, one legislative platform” as a technological boost to the parliamentary system that would also link all state assemblies in the country.

Emphasizing the importance of the next 25 years for the nation, Prime Minister Modi said the mantra of duty should be practiced.

The traditions and arrangements of our home should be Indian in nature. Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness with the determination of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, he told the conference.