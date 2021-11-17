Donald Trump reveals he lost billions of dollars as president





Donald Trump has said he lost billions of dollars during his tenure as president and that he “expected” that to happen.

Trump claimed to have suffered a major financial loss in the White House in an interview with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in which the couple mainly discussed the widely disproved allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. .

During the interview, Lindell described Trump as one of the few politicians to “support the people,” while others make decisions based on their own agendas.

In response, Trump said some prominent Democrats are making money-making decisions, when he has voluntarily suffered catastrophic financial losses.

“Look at the money they make, they are full time politicians, [Nancy] Pelosi and all these people [Maxine] Waters, [Barack] Obama, “Trump said,

“I expected to lose a lot of money, I lost billions. I expected it, it was fine. These people made money being president,” he added.

“If someone from Saudi Arabia stays in a suite overnight for peanuts, even if I’m willing to lose billions of dollars, and says he pays $ 600, or whatever, he’ll win like. … I mean, that’s the most amazing thing. These people made their fortunes, a lot of them made their fortunes. And I was prepared.

Trump did not specify where he apparently lost his billions in his four years as president. Prior to entering the White House, he resigned from his companies in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, although the reins were handed over to a company run by two of his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

It was recently reported that Trump had sold the lease of his flagship hotel in Washington, DC months after documents released by the House Oversight Committee showed he had lost more than $ 70 million while he was in job.

Trump went on to suggest to Lindell that the Democrats’ policies are proof that they are “cheating in elections” because they probably cannot be popular with half the population.

“When you have things like no voter card, fund the police, open borders, sanctuary towns, whatever they have, I don’t believe 50% of people vote for them. I think they cheat on elections. And they do other things and that gets them to reach that 50 percent. But they can’t have 50 percent with these policies, “Trump said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump attacked his former Vice President Mike Pence for failing to prevent Electoral College votes for the 2020 Elections from being certified on January 6 during his purely ceremonial and constitutional role as president of the Senate.

“It was very sad when Mike Pence gave these votes,” Trump said. “When you have more votes than there are voters, when you have other things that are wrong, and it was then. Since then, a lot of other things have happened.”

Recently, Trump refused to condemn his supporters who chanted “hang Mike Pence” as they stormed Capitol Hill during the January 6 insurgency, and instead referred to his false cries of voter fraud.

“If you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?” Trump told ABC News Washington correspondent Jon Karl.

Lindell is one of the main instigators of the so-called “Big Lie” that Trump won in the 2020 election. He currently faces a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly supporting the election. claim that the supplier of the voting machine helped rig the election in favor of Biden.

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey on January 28, 2020. SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

