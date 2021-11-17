Prime Minister Modi calls for ‘One Nation, One Law’ platform to give parliamentary system a technological boost









New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Underlining the desire to strengthen the parliamentary system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed the idea of ​​a “One Nation One legislative platform” with the aim of connecting all democratic units in the country .

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Chairs, the Prime Minister said, “One of my ideas is the One Nation, One Law platform, a portal to Not only will give a technological boost to our parliamentary system, but will also work to connect all democratic units in the country.

“Can we also consider setting a separate time for a quality debate?” A debate with dignity and seriousness. There, no one should be making political comments about anyone. In a way, it will be the healthiest time in the house and a healthy day. Can 3-4 days be set aside for the Chamber in a year in which representatives of the public doing something special for society will share their experience? »Declared Prime Minister Modi.

Emphasizing the diversity of India, he said: “In our stride of thousands of years, the divine flow of oneness flows through our diversity.

The Prime Minister said the traditions and arrangements of Parliament and legislative assemblies should be Indian in nature.

“Our policies, our laws should strengthen the spirit of Indianness. The determination of” Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat “should be there. Our own conduct in the house should be in accordance with Indian values. It is our responsibility. all of them, ”he said.

Emphasizing the fundamental role of states in the country’s federal system, Prime Minister Modi said democracy is not just a system but a natural tendency of India. “Democracy is not just a system in India. Democracy is the nature and natural tendency of India. We must take the country to new heights in the years to come. These resolutions will only be fulfilled by ‘ Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s effort). And in India’s democracy and federal system, when we talk about ‘Sabka Prayas’, then states play a key role, “he said.

He stressed that with the efforts of all, the nation has reached new heights.

Whether it is the solution to long-standing problems in the Northeast or the completion of large development projects that had been interrupted for decades – much work like this has been completed by the nation over the years. last years. The biggest example is the nation’s fight against COVID, the prime minister said.

“The nation fought this great battle in unity by bringing all states together, this is historic in itself. Today India has passed the 110 crore vaccine dose milestone. Something that once seemed impossible. is now becoming possible, “he added.

The All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC), the supreme body of India’s legislative assemblies, is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021.

To commemorate AIPOC’s centenary year, the 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Officers is being held in Shimla on November 17-18. The first conference was held in Shimla in 1921.

Lok Sabha Om Birla President, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Rajya Sabha Harivansh Vice President Narayan Singh were also present at today’s event. (ANI)

