Everything you need to know because Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ Christmas lockdown

With covid deaths reaching 1,000 per week and an R rate between 0.8 and 1.0, Boris Johnson refused to rule the UK out of having a Christmas lockdown.

Prime Minister urged the public to get their booster shots to avoid further restrictions being put in place over the winter, reports The mirror.

He told his cabinet that boosters are the main defense, but added: “We are still not out of the woods and we cannot be complacent.”

When asked if there would be a foreclosure over the holiday season, Johnson said: “We clearly can’t rule anything out.

“And the most important thing people can do to stop taking other NPRIs is – non-pharmaceutical interventions, that is, additional restrictions – to get the boosters.”

Cases in the UK have been at a high level for months and are rising again after a long decline, up 12.5% ​​week-on-week. There are over 1,000 deaths per week within 28 days of a positive test.

Scientists who spoke to the Mirror suggested that domestic politics – which has virtually no Covid restrictions in England – would be much more to blame for an increase than for virus outbreaks abroad.

It could be that waning immunity and colder weather, forcing people to snuggle inside, are contributing to the spread of the virus.

A Christmas lockdown is possible, but at the same time Mr Johnson hasn’t even triggered his Plan B, let alone a full lockdown.

It seems likely that his warnings are at least in part designed to trick people into getting their recall.

What is plan B?

A 33-page plan lays out a Plan B for England if the virus increases.

This includes restoring the legal obligation to wear face coverings in certain contexts. Which parameters would not be decided until then, but they would likely include public transport, shops and supermarkets.

Separately, schools have an emergency framework in the event of local spread of the virus. This includes compulsory masks in secondary school classes.

Plan B also involves forcing punters to show they have been fully vaccinated using the NHS Covid pass – before entering any nightclubs and other places open after 1 a.m. with alcohol, music and dance.

It also includes crowded indoor environments with 500 or more people; crowded outdoor environments with 4,000 or more people; and all settings with 10,000 or more participants, such as Premier League football and stadium concerts.

Finally, Plan B would also see the government consider asking people to work from home if they can, for a limited period.

And ministers will communicate clearly and urgently to the public that the level of risk has increased, and with it the need to behave more carefully – which is arguably already happening.

How is Plan B different from containment?

Plan B ends a long way, a long way from the foreclosure rules that last plagued England in early 2021.

These included forcing people by law to stay home except for a limited number of reasons, such as going out for exercise or for medical appointments.

Shielding has resumed, pubs and restaurants have closed, take-out pints have been banned, schools have been closed for months and meetings between people from different households or bubbles have been banned.

Millions of workers have been put on leave, with the government paying up to 80% of their wages at a cost of billions of pounds per week.

All these measures remain so far in reserve that the government does not even dare to pronounce their name – they are not in the Plan B document.

We can’t say when exactly Plan B will happen, and many experts have already called for it to be triggered.

But we can say what the trigger criteria are. Key questions to trigger Plan B include:

Is the NHS at risk of being overwhelmed? It is not just a matter of cases – hospitalizations and deaths are more important. Key metrics include hospital occupancy for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, admissions of vaccinated people, and growth rate of admissions. ”

It is not just a matter of cases – hospitalizations and deaths are more important. Key metrics include hospital occupancy for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, admissions of vaccinated people, and growth rate of admissions. ” The link between hospitalization and infections: The winter plan says the government is monitoring “the case-to-hospitalization ratio” as well as “the proportion of admissions due to infections,” among other factors. It also says ministers are monitoring the number of people over 65 who catch Covid-19 or end up in hospital.

The winter plan says the government is monitoring “the case-to-hospitalization ratio” as well as “the proportion of admissions due to infections,” among other factors. It also says ministers are monitoring the number of people over 65 who catch Covid-19 or end up in hospital. Vaccine efficacy and immunity: A major recall campaign for the over 40s is underway but has not been as swift as ministers had hoped. It will be crucial to know whether the immunity of the population is waning or whether it is kept strong by the booster program.

A major recall campaign for the over 40s is underway but has not been as swift as ministers had hoped. It will be crucial to know whether the immunity of the population is waning or whether it is kept strong by the booster program. The impact of the new variants: In recent months, the threat of a new, deadlier or more infectious variant appears to have faded. But that doesn’t mean it won’t appear in the coming months, and the government now has a sequencing infrastructure that will attempt to spot them as they appear.

Why has Boris Johnson not triggered Plan B yet?

The Prime Minister effectively made a political choice that because the rate of new cases is not increasing, the NHS is not yet surpassed, 1,000 deaths per week is a price to pay for a life without Plan restrictions B.

He said this week: We don’t see anything in the data at the moment to suggest we need to move to Plan B. We are sticking to Plan A.

Organizations, including doctors and NHS groups, have argued that the health service is, in fact, close to breaking point due to the backlog of elective care.

Critics argue that the Prime Minister should have drawn the line in a different place and triggered Plan B at an earlier stage.

