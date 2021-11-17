Sumbarlivetv – Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurates TNI General Andika Perkasa as TNI Commander. (Puspen TNI). President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo inaugurated TNI General Andika Perkasa as TNI Commander, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/17/2021).

The investiture of General TNI Andika Perkasa took place on the basis of the decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) No. 106 / TNI / 2021 concerning the dismissal and appointment of the commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. The presidential decree is established in Jakarta November 17, 2021.

On this occasion, the commander of the TNI, General Andika Perkasa, was sworn in under the direct leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. For the love of God, I swear that I will be faithful to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia based on the Pancasila and the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945, and that I will apply all laws and regulations. in a simple way for the sake of my dedication to the nation and the country, the commander said. TNI General Andika Perkasa imitated the oath of office speech read directly by President Joko Widodo.

The appointment of the TNI commander, General Andika Perkasa, was approved by the Indonesian House of Representatives during the plenary meeting on Monday (8/11/2021). The DPR RI approved the Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Andika Perkasa as the TNI commander.

The inauguration ceremony ended with the congratulations of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia Maruf Amin, followed by a limited number of guests. Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto were present as witnesses at the investiture of the TNI commander.

Also present at the event, the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar and TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, SIP and the ranks of the advanced Cabinet ministers of Indonesia.

Hms