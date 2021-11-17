PM Modi opens 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Officers in Shimla





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday opened the 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC) in Shimla. At the opening of the conference, the Prime Minister said that democracy is not just a system for India. Democracy is rooted in our nature and is a part of life in India. He said: “We must take the country to new heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will only be fulfilled by ‘Sabka Prayas’. Emphasizing the role of states in the federal system, the Prime Minister mentioned that when we speak of “Sabka Prayas”, “the role of all states is a great basis for this”. Citing India’s successful fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister said: “A lot of work like this in the country has been done in recent years, and it has been done through everyone’s efforts.” Stressing that the traditions and chamber systems of our legislatures should be inherently Indian, the prime minister called for government policies and laws to strengthen Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Our own conduct at home should be in accordance with Indian values. It is all our responsibility, said the Prime Minister. Referring to the diversity of India, the Prime Minister said: “We must cherish and preserve this uninterrupted flow of unity. The Prime Minister asked if 3 to 4 days a year could be reserved in the house, for representatives of the public, doing something special for society. “ Addressing the delegates, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla said the goal of legislative institutions is to ensure the active participation of the people and their representatives in the development of progressive legislation so that changes can be made. positive socio-economic benefits can be brought to the life of the people. . At AIPOC, Birla said: “There have been coherent discussions on issues related to maintaining an ideal balance between the three state organs in their respective roles, to making legislative bodies more efficient and effective. , to change the rules and procedures of legislative bodies so that these bodies appear as effective platforms for realizing the hopes and aspirations of the people, and democracy is strengthened. “ Expressing concern at the decreasing number of sittings of legislative assemblies and the lack of quality discussions in legislative assemblies and referring to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Birla called on legislative bodies to develop a model document with a commitment so that when the country will celebrate its 100 years of independence, there will be uniformity in the rules and procedures of all legislatures across the country. Birla also informed that the two-day conference, session chairs would review decisions made over the past hundred years and ways and means of implementing them. The 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Officers (AIPOC) is held to commemorate the centenary year of the conference, which began in Shimla in 1921. On the sidelines of the conference, an exhibition on “The Conference of Presidents’ Conference Travel to India from 1921 to 2021” was organized by Lok Sabha’s secretariat at the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. The exhibit depicts the century-old history of the Presiding Officer Conferences.

