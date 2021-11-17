Meets Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: China Warns US Against ‘Playing With Fire’ Over Taiwan | World news





Beijing: China said Tuesday, November 16 that its relations with the United States had reached a crucial crossroads after a virtual summit between leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. In a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao said Beijing hopes Washington will work with China to implement the spirit of the virtual meeting of the two heads of state by concrete actions to put bilateral relations back on the path of healthy and regular development. “Sino-US relations have reached a crucial crossroads. We hope that the United States will work with China to implement the spirit of the virtual meeting of the two heads of state through concrete actions to put bilateral relations back on the path of healthy and stable development. “said Lijian. The much-anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, November 16, saw the two leaders stick together on the Taiwan issue, at a summit that saw a discussion of the importance strategic and paramount and matters of mutual interest. The two leaders held a “thorough and constructive” meeting for more than three hours and exchanged views on bilateral relations on issues of fundamental importance that are shaping the development of China-US relations. Xi said China would be obliged to take resolute action if the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence” “provoke us, force our hand or even cross the red line.” The Chinese president noted the new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait and attributed these tensions to attempts by the Taiwanese authorities to seek U.S. support for their independence program as well as the intention of some Americans to ‘Use the issue to contain China, according to the Xinhua news agency reported. “Such movements are extremely dangerous, as is playing with fire,” Xi said. For the two countries to get along in the new era, three principles must be followed, Xi said. “First, mutual respect. The two countries must respect their social systems and their development paths, their fundamental interests and major concerns, and respect each other’s right to development. Second, peaceful coexistence. No conflict or confrontation. is a line that both sides must stick to. Third, a win-win cooperation. The world is big enough for the two countries to develop individually and collectively, “he said. Stressing his country’s commitment to the “one China” policy, Biden strongly opposed unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Live

