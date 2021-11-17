Tomorrow, Jokowi will attend the 109th Milad of Muhammadiyah





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will participate in the 109th anniversary event Muhammadiyah online Thursday (18/11). In this Milad, with the theme “Optimistic in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic: spreading key values”, the central executive of Muhammadiyah organized the 109th anniversary reception offline and online on Thursday 18/11 at the Sportorium in Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta University. (UMY). Meanwhile, online shows will be shown on TV Mu, YouTube Muhammadiyah Channel and other official Muhammadiyah platforms. The chairman of the committee for the 109th Milad Muhammadiyah Mr. Nurul Yamin said that President Jokowi would attend this milad online. “On the side of the palace protocol, we have confirmed that God willing, the president will deliver a speech to this Milad online from the presidential palace,” said Yamin, quoted in an official statement, Wednesday, 11/17/2021. Yamin added that a series of events had been prepared to liven up the Milad reception, including the birthday speech of PP General President Muhammadiyah; the awarding of the 2021 Muhammadiyah Prize; the signing of registrations from Universiti Muhammadiyah Malaysia (UMAM), Muhammadiyah Cyber ​​University (Sibermu), Muhammadiyah Australia College and Dasron Hamid Research and Innovation Center Building; as well as awarding prizes to activists from the Covid-19 Fighters Association who have helped to help and ease the burden on the community. While referring to the theme of this year’s anniversary, Muhammadiyah central executive general chairman Haedar Nashir advised all citizens of the nation, especially during the recovery period from Covid-19, to continue to maintain the spirit of optimism, of unity, to strengthen values. that strengthen living together and avoid values ​​that destroy it. “Regarding Covid-19, Muhammadiyah has been consistent from the start to keep trying with all the capacities, sources of funds, resources and systems that we are mobilizing to be present to be part of delivering solutions and at the same time optimism in the face of this very heavy pandemic, ”he declared. He is optimistic that all serious problems will be easier to overcome if all elements of the nation unite. In addition, Haedar also invites the community to develop core values ​​with the spirit of taawun and diversity. “The Indonesian nation will never progress if everyone goes their own way. If each party cultivates its own interests. So we have to find common ground and mobilize joint efforts, ”said Haedar. Finally, Haedar advised all parties to build the value of progress as a collective commitment. “Progress is a necessity for the modern nation. Progress is a progressive ideology to make this nation a superior nation, ”he added. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

