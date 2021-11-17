PM Modi Highlights Sabka Prayas, Offers One Nation One Legislative Platform

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday insisted on the idea of ​​a One Nation One legislative platform to give a technological boost to the parliamentary system and connect the democratic units of the country.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Conference of Presiding Chairs via video conference, Modi said, “We must take the country to new heights, achieve extraordinary goals in the years to come. These resolutions will only be fulfilled by Sabka Prayas. “

He said democracy is not just a system for India. He added: In a democracy, in the federal system of India, when we talk about “Sabka Prayas”, then the role of all states is a big basis for that. “

Citing the fight against the covid-19 pandemic as an example of ‘Sabka Prayas‘, Modi said, whether it is solutions to the ten-year-old problems of the Northeast or the completion of all the major development projects that have been stuck for decades, there has been a lot of work of this kind in the country. been achieved in recent years thanks to the efforts of all.

The traditions and systems of the chambers of our legislatures should be inherently Indian, ”said Modi, calling for government policies and laws to enhance Indian emotion of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Modi called for setting aside three to four days a year in the House for representatives of the public to do something special for society and educate the country about this aspect of their social life.

The Prime Minister proposed to set aside separate time for quality debates. He said such a debate in which the traditions of dignity and seriousness are scrupulously respected. Without anyone hurling political insults at anyone. In a way, this should be the healthy time of the house, he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the next 25 years are very important for India and urged parliamentarians to realize only one mantra – duty, duty, duty “.

