How a Communist Party resolution elevates Xi Jinping Quartz

In the 100-year history of the Chinese Communist Party, there have been rare times when it recognized its missteps and pledged to correct its mistakes. The most important of these recognitions are presented in the two historic party resolutions, which express the assessment and vision of party history, published in the 1940s and 1980s, respectively.

Last week (November 9), at a crucial meeting paving the way for a third term for leader Xi Jinping at next year’s leadership congress, the partyadopted its historic third resolution.Full text of documents, published just yesterday, showed that the 36,000-character treatise emphasizes the party’s achievements rather than its failures. It also aims to offer an authoritative explanation as to why Xi and the party can lead China to the next stage of its rise, which is national rejuvenation.

The new resolution is a verdict on why the party is right and will continue to be right, wrote Zhu Liuqiang, a columnist for the Hong Kong-based Initium newspaper.

The resolution also bolsters Xis’ status as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, the two men most responsible for shaping today’s China before Xi. It was Deng, in fact, who instituted the movement towards a limited term after Maos’ long and often chaotic reign, and a third term for Xi would break with that tradition.

What is a historic Communist Party resolution?

Resolutions are essentially one of the most effective tools for parties to (sort of) apologize for their mistakes while simultaneously reassuring citizens that their strict control of the country must remain intact.

In 1945, even before the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the party issued its first resolution, following a purge of hundreds of intellectuals. The resolution criticized these former opponents for being misled by ideologies like capitalism, and helped Mao consolidate his power and establish a communist republic in 1949, after years of civil war.

The second resolution was issued in 1981 under Deng, at the start of China’s economic openness. It was three years after Maos’ death, and the memories of his campaigns, in particular the cultural revolution, were still fresh. From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, China entered a dark period where hundreds of thousands of people were intimidated and killed in order to eliminate capitalists, feudal lords and other culprits of ideological impurity. In an attempt to restore normalcy and put the past behind, the second document acknowledged Maos’ mistakes in launching the Cultural Revolution and other political movements targeting opponents, while stressing that the party’s achievements always outweighed his missteps.

The new resolution supports the parties’ past views on historical issues, saying the fundamental points and conclusions of the two resolutions remain valid to this day, according to the official translationby Xinhua. For example, the new document reaffirms that the Cultural Revolution was initiated under Maos’ completely mistaken assessment of dominant class relations and the political situation, which some see as an indication that Xi will hesitate to drag China into such a political frenzy despite its The stature of Mao. He also praised previous leaders, including Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin in addition to Mao and Deng, for their efforts in building a moderately prosperous society and deepening the country’s market reforms.

A glowing profile of the Xi era

Meanwhile, much of the new document focused on Xis’ accomplishments during his nine years in power. His name was mentioned 22 times, the highest number of any other Chinese leader, including Mao (18) and Deng (6). There have been repeated mentions of improving things in China since the 18th National Congress, considered a benchmark at the start of the Xi era. During the congress, held at the end of 2012, Xi became secretary general position, the highest position in China, and in March of the following year, he became president. In the document, the Xi era was presented as the representative of the concentrated realization of the party’s various activities over the past 100 years, wrote columnist Zhu.

Some of the party’s successes since Xi took power include strengthening of the party’s general leadership, better self-discipline among cadres, a reference to the anti-corruption campaign launched by Xi during his first term in office which has at the once tackled a real problem and also eliminated rivals as well as the building. of a modern economic system that lifted 100 million rural residents out of poverty, according to the document.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak, which first began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early 2020, is described as being handled calmly and determinedly by a central committee that has helped China rule the world. in the fight against the pandemic. The passage of the controversial Hong Kong National Security Law is also listed as an effort that helped restore order to the city. The document also states that Xi has broadened China’s friends and influence, although it may appear from the outside that the international community’s criticism of China’s censorship has claimed. Human rights abuse in Xinjiang, political repression in Hong Kong, and its Zero Covid Policies, accumulated under the Xi era.

All of these achievements put together put Xi at the heart of the party, according to the resolution.

In short, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in its midst led the whole Party, the army and all the Chinese people to move forward. wrote.