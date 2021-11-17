Alun Cairns reportedly loses three jobs as part of Boris Johnson’s plan to ban MPs from being consultants

Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns could lose the three additional roles he holds under Boris Johnson’s plans to prevent MPs from working as political consultants or paid advisers.

After days of denigration and second job accusations for MPs, the Prime Minister yesterday supported reform of the rules that allow MPs to have a second job.

Mr Johnson said he supported the adoption of a plan to prevent MPs “from exploiting their positions by acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists”. It is not clear exactly which roles would be included. However, if there were an outright ban on MPs from assuming consultancy or advisory roles, around 30 MPs would be affected.

Alun Cairns of Vale of Glamorgan is one of the only Welsh MPs currently in paid consulting roles. He receives an additional 60,000 per year on top of his salary of 81,932.

Mr Cairns, who was Welsh secretary until his resignation following a scandal over one of his employees, has three additional paid roles:

Senior Advisor to BBI Group, a global life sciences and diagnostics company, earning 15,000 per year for up to 70 hours – registered as of July 2020

Senior advisor to private rental transport company Veezu Holdings, earning 15,000 per year up to 70 hours – registered September 2020

Adviser to global real estate investment firm Elite Partners Capital Pte, earning 30,000 per year for up to 84 hours – registered June 2021

The issue grabbed headlines amid an argument over Owen Patterson’s role as a paid consultant for Randox Laboratories and Lynn’s Country Foods. The parliamentary standards commissioner found that on behalf of the companies, he had repeatedly approached and met officials from the Food Standards Agency and ministers from the Department of International Development.

Since then, the colossal sums that some MPs earn from outside interests have been in the spotlight. Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Cox was discovered to have voted in the Commons by proxy while working overseas on a court case in the British Virgin Islands in April, May and June of this year.

He has earned $ 1million in the past year working as a lawyer for clients including British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean, reported The temperature.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister wrote to the Speaker of the House of Commons to propose an overhaul of the rules. Mr Johnson has now presented two recommendations that include a ban on acting as paid political consultants and lobbyists, and penalties for MPs who prioritize their outside interests over their constituents.

Both are recommendations from a 2018 Committee on Standards of Public Life report that it suggested adding to the code of conduct for MPs.

There is debate over whether Mr Johnson’s proposals are strong enough and how long it would take them to be put in place.

Mr Johnson’s plan was spelled out in a letter to House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and Mr Johnson said the government now wants it passed “urgently”.

He underlined two recommendations of the Commission of the standards of the public life of 2018. The first was that any outside work should not prevent the deputies “to discharge fully their functions”.

The proposed second MPs should not be paid to work as “parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant”. He quoted the committee as saying that MPs advising businesses on how to influence Parliament were already banned in other legislatures, including the Senedd in Wales.

Mr Johnson said the government believed the two recommendations formed the basis for a viable approach that would bar MPs from exploiting their positions by acting as political consultants or paid lobbyists.

Such a ban, if fully enforced, would affect 30 MPs, including Mr Cairns and other high profile MPs including Andrew Mitchell, Chris Grayling, Sir Ed Davey, David Davis, Iain Duncan Smith, Damian Green, John Redwood and Sir Graham Brady.

