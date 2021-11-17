Jokowi asks ministers to beware of potential Covid-19 peak in 2022





The Covid-19 pandemic in various countries continues to increase. President Joko Widodo also called on ministers to be aware of the potential for the corona virus pandemic to continue. For this reason, next year’s State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) must be the main instrument for economic growth. In addition, the state budget must strengthen economic resilience and the competitiveness of exports and investments. “Be aware of our challenges in 2022, namely the potential for the continuation of the pandemic and the global economic downturn due to the unfinished global pandemic,” Jokowi said during a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office, Jakarta, Wednesday (17 / 11). Ministers are also expected to increase public spending. Therefore, routine and unnecessary expenses should be reduced immediately. “Switch to productive purchases,” he said. The head of state also asked that the budget for next year can be spent from January. For this, administrative preparations must be made now. “We have to prepare the basis for the implementation,” he said. On this occasion, Jokowi also asked his employees to be aware of global risks, including the economic slowdown in China. In addition, Indonesia exports large quantities to the land of pandas. In addition, Jokowi also pointed out the risks degression or the tightening of stimulus measures in America. “We are really seeing the impact and what we need to prepare,” he said. Then ministers should be aware and anticipate the impact of global inflation. Former Solo mayor is also wary of the cycle raw materials supercycle and its impact on Indonesian exports. However, Jokowi estimates that the raw material surplus will usually only last for 18 months. “Thus, early steps must be taken in strengthening the export-oriented management industry,” he said. Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani had warned that there was still a threat of a peak in Covid-19 cases after the Christmas and New Year holidays. Several countries that have four seasons, such as England, Germany, Spain, Russia, Belgium and the United States are currently experiencing an increase in cases. “Today we’re in good shape, but that doesn’t mean we can be complacent. As the Christmas and New Year holidays approach, you have to be very careful, “Sri Mulyani said in CEO Networking 2021, Tuesday (11/16). Sri Mulyani said,

