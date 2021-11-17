Erdoan says Turkey will be dragged into chaos if he loses elections





Photo: AA Click to read the article in Turkish If the opposition wins the next elections, Turkey will be dragged into chaos, said Chairman and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Speaking at his party’s caucus meeting today (November 17), Erdoan said that the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), “is playing a game that will be detrimental to our country”. The country’s next presidential and parliamentary elections are due in June 2023. The ruling party has rejected opposition calls for early elections as polls show the AKP is consistently losing votes. CLICK – The opposition fears Erdoan will resort to violence; Erdoan’s supporters fear revenge “They bring with them a so-called nationalist party (…) and the party controlled by the separatist organization with them,” he remarked, referring to Party Y (Good), the allies of the CHP. and the People’s Democratic Party (HDP). , which he often accuses of being linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). “Those who guide the CHP are playing a game which is apparently beneficial to them but which is also equally harmful to our country,” Erdoan said. “If they win, Turkey will be dragged into chaos with an uncertain end. We’re not saying that, history is. “The chain of coups that hanged Menderes [Adnan, former PM] and sent the young people of this country to the gallows say this. “The political and economic crises of the 1970s and 1990s which inflicted heavy costs on this country say so. “High-level PKK figures and FET spokesperson [“Fetullahist Terrorist Organization”] say it. Even their own MPs say so. “Don’t worry, they won’t succeed because Turkey is not the old Turkey. Our nation is aware of what is going on. “When our nation goes to the polling stations in June 2023, it will examine our work and these dark powers. Faced with such a picture, everyone will look to the AKP party and the People’s Alliance.” (AS / VK)

