President Joko Widodo inaugurates 12 ambassadors from friendly countries | Obormotindok.co.id





OBORMOTINDOK.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the State Palace in Jakarta, inaugurated 12 Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia to friendly countries. The investiture of the 12 Ambassadors was based on Decree (Keppres) No.139 P on the Appointment of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia, issued on November 16, 2021. “I swear / promise that I will be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and in full power, I will be faithful to the Constitution of the Republic of 1945 and apply all laws and regulations in a simple manner for the sake of my dedication to the nation and country The ambassadors said following the oath of office read by President Joko Widodo at the State Palace, Jakarta. “That in carrying out my duties and my positions, I will respect the ethics of my position, will work as well as possible with a full sense of responsibility. That I will faithfully carry out all the orders and instructions given by the central government and that I will faithfully fulfill all the other obligations imposed on me by the extraordinary and plenipotentiary position ”, they declared. The twelve names of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBPP) of the Republic of Indonesia are: MPrakosa, Ambassador of LBBP RI in the Republic of Malta, Republic of Cyprus, Republic of San Marino, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Fund and Agricultural Development (IFAD), World Food Program (WFP) and International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT), domiciled in Rome; Ghafur Akbar Dharmapoutra, Ambassador of the LBBP RI in Ukraine, concurrently in the Republic of Armenia and in Georgia, domiciled in Kiev; Suwartini Wirta, Ambassador of LBBP RI in the Republic of Croatia, domiciled in Zagreb; Rudy Alfonso, Ambassador of the Indonesian LBBP to Portugal, based in Lisbon; Anita Lidya Luhulima, Ambassador of LBBP RI in Poland, domiciled in Warsaw; Zuhairi Misrawi, Ambassador of LBBP RI in Tunisia, based in Tunis; Ina Krisnamurti, Ambassador of LBBP RI in India alongside the Kingdom of Bhutan, domiciled in New Delhi; R Heru Subolo, Ambassador of LBBP RI in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh concurrently with the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, domiciled in Dhaka; Daniel Tumpal Simanjuntak, Ambassador of the LBBP RI in Canada in parallel to Canada in parallel with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), based in Ottawa; Damos Dumoli Agusman Dubes LBBP RI untuk Republik Austria merangkap Republik Slovenia, United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV) yang terdiri atas United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) ), United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization nuclear (CTBTO), OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), dan International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), berkedudukan di Wina; Gandi Sulistiyanto, Ambassador of the Indonesian LBBP to South Korea, domiciled in Seoul; Triyogo Jatmiko, Ambassador of the LBBP RI in the United Republic of Tanzania, concurrently in the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda, based in Dar es Salaam. Previously, the LBBP Ambassador conducted an aptitude and suitability test before members of Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives from Monday to Wednesday July 12-14, 2021. * Source: Antara

