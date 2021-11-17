The Biden-Xi summit was actually a big deal.

The outcome of the Biden-Xi summit wasn’t exactly the headlines, but it was more important, if not groundbreaking, than the shrugs of many pundits.

Last June, Joe Biden set out three reasons for holding a meeting with another world leader, Vladimir Putin, despite the low chances of producing major results. First, he had long believed that there was no substitute for face-to-face dialogue between leaders. Second, he and Putin, as owners of vast nuclear arsenals, shared the unique responsibility of maintaining stable and predictable relations. Third, we should be able to cooperate when it is in our mutual interest, while minimizing the potential for conflict when our interests differ.

In a briefing Tuesday morning, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave an almost identical explanation of Bidens’ virtual conversation with Xi Jingping on Monday evening, although he noted America’s and China’s role. like the two older ones economic powers, rather than their nuclear arsenals, as the source of their obligation to stabilize relations.

Biden entered the White House with US-Chinese relations as dark as they have been since China became a world power, and during the first months of his tenure they worsened. A trade war, inherited from the Trump years, is still brewing. The military leaders of the two camps no longer meet regularly. Senior American officers openly predict war in Taiwan. And Secretary of State Antony Blinkens ‘previous face-to-face meeting at the top of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens in Anchorage with his Beijing counterpart near the start of Bidens’ term escalated into a brawl.

In that sense, while the meeting itself did not produce much, the fact that Monday’s Biden-Xi summit proceeded as a normal, cordial and pragmatic diplomatic session that lasted over three hours, a little longer than expected should be seen as a triumph, however modest.

More tangible goods came out of the summit with Putin, including the reestablishment of a long-standing dialogue between the United States and Russia on strategic stability. The meeting was also preceded by an extension of the Obama-era New START Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was about to expire. Nothing like that is ready to be signed with China. As Sullivan said in today’s briefing, Biden and Xi discussed the need for a set of strategic stability conversations, but it’s not the same as the formal dialogue that Washington and Moscow have. have been on the subject for many years.

Nonetheless, Sullivan said the two leaders had frank, sometimes incredibly frank, discussions on all the issues they faced, with the mutually clear purpose of starting or resuming high-level negotiations on tangible issues, a by one, to see where we can progress and, where no progress can be made, keeping in touch with each other to minimize the risk of disagreements escalating into conflict. He added that the key to discussions going forward, whether led by the leaders or their senior diplomats, will be how to deal with the differences. It may sound trite, but at the moment there is no forum or set of procedures to deal with the differences, so the fact that they recognize the need to create such a thing could mean the difference between war. and peace in the future.

Biden has long placed considerable, if not excessive, importance on personal relationships in international politics. But his relationship with Xi in particular has deep roots. When Biden was vice president and Xi was a rising figure in the Chinese Communist Party, the two spoke in person or on the phone for hundreds of hours. At the start of Monday’s discussion, Xi called Biden his old friend, a signal that was heard not only by the White House but by his own apparatchiks in Beijing.

There are plenty of indicators the two leaders want to step back to the brink, Daniel Sneider, senior lecturer in East Asian affairs at Stanford University, told me Tuesday. They both face serious political and economic problems at the national level. They both used their rivalry to distract from these issues. At the same time, they are both aware that it can lead to a real danger of being drawn into a conflict, which would make their problems worse.

Along these lines, Sullivan made several references in his briefing to the danger of war triggered by miscommunication or miscalculation.

Sullivan also reiterated a theme that he and Biden both emphasized in several speeches, the interrelationship between domestic and foreign policy. Biden has in the past spoken of a foreign policy for the middle class – that is, for example, trade policies that do not disadvantage American workers or industries. Biden sold his two main economic packages, in particular the $ 1 trillion of infrastructure needed to win global competition with China: first, as a means of consolidating American prosperity, so that they are no longer so dependent on Chinese exports; second, to show the world that democratic government can make a difference.

Now that Congress has passed the bill, Biden can feel secure in pivoting to less rhetorical Chinese policy, while remaining fully aware of the convergences and divergences in the interests of the two countries. The summit with Xi wasn’t a blockbuster, but it could mark the start of the pivot.