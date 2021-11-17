PMQ: President Lindsay Hoyle tells Boris Johnson to ‘sit’ in busy row





THE President has delivered a damning verdict on Boris Johnson’s conduct during Prime Minister’s Questions.

President Sir Lindsay Hoyle has clashed several times with the Tory leader as he was toasted by Sir Keir Starmer over the sleazy Tory scandals.

The Prime Minister used deliberately scrambled words so as not to be forced to withdraw his remarks by the President. Starmer asked whether Johnson would support an investigation into the contracts awarded to Randox – the diagnostics company that employed Owen Paterson – or “vote for another cover-up.” Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labor leader said: ‘When someone in my party behaves badly, I kick them out. When a member of his group behaves badly, he tries to get him out of trouble. I lead, he covers. He continued, “We know Owen Paterson was a paid lobbyist for Randox, we know he was on a call between Randox and the minister responsible for health contract management, we know Randox was awarded contracts. from the government worth almost £ 600million without competition or tender. “In this context, the public is concerned that taxpayers’ money has been influenced by paid lobbying. ” Starmer said a “full and transparent investigation” is needed, something he said would be delivered if the government supports a Labor motion in the Commons on Wednesday, asking: “Will he vote for this or will he vote for this? it for another cover-up? ” Johnson replied, “I am very happy to release full details of Randox contracts, which have already been investigated by the National Audit Office. READ MORE: Boris Johnson ‘gives Douglas Ross the red card’ with changes to MPs rules However, the Prime Minister had problems with the President when he attempted to tie Starmer to Reya’s Mishcon law firm. The Labor leader turned down a lucrative job at the company in 2017 while working in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. The President told Johnson: “I don’t want to get confused about this, I have been very clear – these are the Prime Minister’s questions, it is not for the opposition to answer your questions. “Whether we like it or not, these are the rules of the game we’re all in and we play by the rules, aren’t they?” And we respect this House, so let’s respect the House. After Johnson attempted to ask questions on the matter again in a subsequent exchange, the President said: ‘Prime Minister, sit down. I will not be challenged, you may be the Prime Minister of this country, but in this House I am in charge. ” Johnson then accused Sir Keir of “improper conduct”, prompting Labor benches to withdraw the comment. The Speaker said, “I don’t think it did any good in the House today. I’m going to be completely honest, I think he was in a bad mood, I think this shows the public that this House did not learn from the other week, I need this House to be respected but it starts with individuals who respect each other. ” Previously, the Prime Minister had refused to apologize for the Paterson affair, but repeated that it was a “mistake” to confuse the problem with the more general reform of the normalization process. He also said he would study proposals to restrict peers for major party donors only when other parties stop taking union funds.

