PM Modi will launch several development projects worth over 6,250 cr on November 19 at UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit districts of Uttar Pradesh and launch several development projects worth more than 6250 crore on November 19.

Modi will inaugurate several projects in Mahoba as part of an important initiative to alleviate the water scarcity in the region and bring relief to farmers in the state.

Jhansi faced severe water shortage where most of the wells and hand pumps ran dry due to the drop in groundwater level. Residents of drought-prone state Jhansi are now forced to purchase basic necessities such as clean water

These projects include the Arjun Sahayak Project, the Ratauli Weir Project, the Bhaoni Dam Project, and the Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project.

“The cumulative cost of these projects is greater than 3250 crore and their operationalization will contribute to the irrigation of approximately 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, for the benefit of the lakhs of farmers in the region. These projects will also provide drinking water to the region, ”PMO said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will participate in a program in which he will lay the foundation stone for the 600 MW Ultramega solar park at Garautha in Jhansi.

It is built at a cost of over 3000 crore, and will help provide the double benefit of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park was built at a cost of over 11 crore and covers an area of ​​approximately 40,000 square meters.

It will also house a library, as well as a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue was built by the famous sculptor Shri Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

