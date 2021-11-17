Trumps New Social Media Company Worth Around $ 10 Billion





ILLUSTRATION BY FORBES; PHOTO BY EVAN VUCCI / AP

The Trump Media and Technology Group hasn’t done much yet. Investors always seem to think he’s worth about four times as much as anything Donald Trump owns.

Over the course of 75 years, Donald Trump has amassed a bunch of assets, skyscrapers, hotels, golf courses, etc., worth an estimated $ 2.5 billion, after subtracting debt. Then, in no time at all, he set up a new company, the Trump Media and Technology Group, which hasn’t done much yet but is planning to start a social media company and various other businesses. Investors are already suggesting it’s worth around $ 10 billion.

The people who value the Trump company at this price are everyday stock pickers. They still can’t buy shares of Trump Media and Technology Group, but they can buy shares in a money pile also known as a special purpose acquisition company or PSPC that is considering merging with the Trump company. News of the merger has sent shares of PSPC climbing around $ 10 to $ 60 apiece over the past four weeks.

If the stock stays at $ 60, PSPC shareholders will end up with an estimated $ 2.2 billion interest in the merged company after the merger. Investors in 15 million PSPC-related warrants will sit on an additional $ 300 million. The current owners of Trumps, whose personal interest the former chairman has in the company is not yet clear, will receive around 86 million shares under the deal, worth of $ 5.1 billion. And, assuming the shares remain consistently above $ 30 for about a month and a half after the merger, the owners of the Trumps Group will receive an additional 40 million shares, worth $ 2.4 billion. dollars at today’s prices. In total, this represents $ 10 billion.

Trust Trump Investors crammed into PSPC by merging with media and tech firm Trumps as soon as the deal went public. Shares have stabilized from the early days, lowering the merged company’s implied valuation, but investors still suggest it’s worth around $ 10 billion.

That’s a lot of money riding on a barely formed business. In general, investors tend to overestimate SPACs, which are structured to dilute stock pickers on a daily basis. In an April article, researchers at Stanford and New York University looked at 16 PSPCs that merged in 2019 and 2020, and then traded for at least twelve months after their mergers. On average, they lost 35% of their value during this time, even as the overall market grew. It’s just a PSPC on steroids, says Michael Klausner, study co-author and Stanford professor of business and law. You combine the hype with the hype, and you get the hype squared.

The reason this PSPC has so much hype is because it is tied to one of the greatest marketers in American business history, Donald Trump. Former presidents have capitalized on their fame by giving speeches and writing books. But a speech or a book can only hold someone’s attention for so long. Rather, Trump wants to create a product that will draw his followers for years to come for a more ambitious and, potentially, more lucrative endeavor than writing a bestseller or going on a speaking circuit.

Investors appear to be banking on Trump’s huge follow-up. Prior to being kicked off Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the Jan.6 uprising, Trump amassed nearly 150 million platform followers, as his new firm’s investor deck proudly points out. In a poll last month for Politico and Morning Consult, 37% of voters said they would engage in part or in large part with a platform backed by Trump.

For a business without a working product and without a real financial history, these numbers count for something. Twitter, which says it can serve ads to around 211 million users per day, currently has an enterprise value of $ 40 billion. In other words, investors value the social media giant at around $ 189 for each person it can serve ads to on a daily basis. If a third of Trump’s 89 million Twitter followers become daily users of his new platform and investors like his business as Twitters, then the Trump Media and Technology Group would be theoretically worth $ 5.6 billion.

If Trump attracts a higher percentage of his former supporters, the numbers will of course increase. If, say, 50% turns into daily users, the Trump company could defend a valuation of $ 8.4 billion. An even bigger figure doesn’t sound crazy to Mark Zgutowicz, a stock analyst who covers Twitter and Fox Corporation for Rosenblatt Securities. You could easily reach a valuation of $ 9 billion to $ 10 billion, he says.

At this point, however, the Trump Media and Technology Group has yet to create a working product. The company revealed plans for its Twitter knockoff, named Truth Social, last month. But almost immediately pranksters allegedly infiltrated what appeared to be an early version of the site. Someone uploaded a video of a pig defecating as donaldjtrump. Shortly after, the site was taken offline.

