Biden doesn’t raise origins of COVID-19, Olympics with Xi

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden did not explicitly discuss the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, but senior administration officials said he maintained the importance of “transparency” in global health issues, while focusing on “broader health security issues” in an effort to “end” the pandemic.

Biden and Xi attended a virtual meeting Monday night, their third engagement since Biden took office in January.

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY RELEASES NON-CONCLUSIVE COVID-19 ORIGIN REPORT

A senior administration official said the two leaders discussed COVID-19, in particular “the importance of treating and ending the current pandemic.”

The official said Biden and Xi also discussed the role of vaccines in this regard.

“Obviously, the president has made it clear that the US approach of giving vaccines and stressed the importance, especially for other countries with large supplies, to do the same,” the official said.

The official added that the two men also discussed “the importance of preventing future pandemics”, as well as “the important role that transparency plays in solving global health problems”.

The Biden administration in recent months has focused on China’s lack of transparency regarding the international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is a “remaining concern” for Biden, and said the president “was certainly not going not hold back on the areas that concern him “.

HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVITIES ASK FOR BOYCOTT OF BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

In August, the Biden administration released its findings from a 90-day intelligence community investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, but said it was unable to make a definitive conclusion from where came from the virus.

“The IC assesses that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely emerged and infected humans in a first small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019 with the first known cluster of COVID-19 cases occurring in Wuhan, China in December 2019 “, the summary reports.

The summary adds: “We believe that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon. Most agencies also rate with low confidence that SARS-CoV-2 was probably not genetically modified; however, two agencies believe there was insufficient evidence to make an assessment. in any event. Finally, the IC assesses that Chinese officials had no prior knowledge of the virus before the onset of the initial COVID-19 outbreak. “

The report said China should cooperate fully with the investigation to definitively determine the origin of the virus.

“China’s cooperation would most likely be necessary to arrive at a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19,” the report said. “Beijing, however, continues to hamper the global investigation, resist information sharing and blame other countries, including the United States. These actions reflect, in part, the uncertainty of Chinese governments over to where an investigation might lead as well as his frustration with the international community is using the issue to exert political pressure on China. “

TOP ADVERTISERS FOR THE BEIJING WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES DEAL WITH HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSE IN CHINA

The report said investigators were torn between two different theories. The first theory is that natural exposure to an infected animal triggered the pandemic and the second is that a “laboratory incident” was the cause.

Both of these theories were considered “plausible” by all agencies involved in the investigation, according to the report.

In a statement in August, Biden said China had hampered efforts to investigate the virus “from the start.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we have them,” he said. “Responsible nations do not shirk this kind of responsibility to the rest of the world.”

Meanwhile, Beijing is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, which human rights activists and congressional Republicans have called for a boycott, amid international criticism of China’s treatment of Muslims. Uyghurs in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, its crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong, and its policy towards Tibet and Taiwan.

An administration official, however, said the Olympics “did not take place” during the call.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.