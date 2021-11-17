Jokowi: PPnBM policy boosts auto sales





Jokowi said it was good for the economic recovery. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated that the auto industry is one of the industries that will be greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Therefore, the government has issued a policy tax break sale of luxury goods or PPnBM for a certain number of eligible cars. This was conveyed by the president in his statement after reviewing the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) exhibition at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang Regency, Banten, Wednesday (17/11). “The government knows that the auto industry is bringing in many wagons for MSMEs that supply existing components. Therefore, the government then adopted a policy of temporary release with PPnBM,” Jokowi said, quoted in the official broadcast from the Palace. The policy also encourages increased production and sales of the automotive industry. According to him, PPnBM’s easing policy has succeeded in stimulating the increase in car sales by more than 60%. “Finally, the figure I got was about a 60 percent increase. That’s great for giving a boost to the economic recovery,” he explained. Note, the relaxation of the PPnBM is granted by the government through the regulation of the Ministry of Finance (PMK) number 20 / PMK.010 / 21 which regulates the provision of incentives for the 1,500 cc segment of the sedan category. and 4×2 with domestic purchase components. (local purchase) at least 70 percent. After that, the government released number PMK 31 / PMK.010 / 21 and extended the PPnBM incentives by increasing the coverage of motor vehicles, namely 4×2 and 4×4 segments for 1,500 cc to 2,500 cc segments and local purchase at least 60 percent. Enlargement is carried out to increase the momentum of policies aimed at stimulating public consumption. The government, through PMK 77 / PMK.010 / 21, subsequently extended the PPnBM incentive period to 100% for vehicles. After that, in PMK 120 / PMK.010 / 21, the discount incentive for PPnBM motor vehicles, which was initially granted from March to August 2021, was extended until December 2021. Also present accompanying the President during the review of the exhibition GIIAS They were Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Deputy Governor of Banten Andika Hazrumy, Regent of Tangerang Ahmed Zaki Iskandar, Chairman of Gaikindo Yohannes Nangoi and Chairman of the organizer. by GIIAS Rizwan Alamsjah.



