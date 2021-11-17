Surveillance reports bring state’s new examination of Trump-era mismanagement





A series of recently released U.S. government surveillance reports shed new light on allegations of mismanagement and wrongdoing by senior State Department officials in the administration of former President Donald Trumps.

Three separate reports released in recent weeks detail accounts by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who violated federal law by using his office for political purposes, the harassment and abuse of Trump ambassadors against staff the United States Embassy in Iceland and the mismanagement of State Department resources. office that handles protocol issues.

The reports, though on separate issues, collectively provide an epitaph on an era of US diplomacy marked by mismanagement, politicization, and historically low morale levels. They also raise new questions about structural changes, if any, that will be made to State Department oversight to prevent such misconduct in the future, including issues of politicizing State Department resources. , staff intimidation or mismanagement of tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign governments.

The three reports respectively concern allegations that Pompeo violated the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits executive staff from using their offices for political purposes; accounts by Trump’s ambassador to Iceland harassing and intimidating embassy staff; and former Trump members in the chief of protocol’s office who mismanaged and lost costly gifts from foreign governments.

Interviews with five State Department officials with first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations of mismanagement issues revealed that there is a feeling that Trump officials accused of mismanagement will face no repercussions for their alleged misconduct in apart from being named in a handful of after-the-fact surveillance reports. . They criticized the ministry for its inaction which led to a lack of core accountability even for former administration appointees who have since left office.

You put people like that in positions of power that don’t play by the rules, and everything goes to shit, but that’s clearly OK because the department is not going to do anything about it, a department official said. State, who spoke on condition of anonymity. .

Top Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, including Chairman Gregory Meeks, have pledged to continue investigating accounts of the State Department’s mismanagement during Trump’s early days in the war. year, but did not provide updates on the status of investigations or provide guidance. when the findings of these inquiries would be released.

The president remains focused on repairing institutional damage and making sure the State Department remains the best diplomatic agency in the world. This includes monitoring and enacting legislative reforms to strengthen the department against future institutional attacks, a spokesperson for Meeks said in response to questions on the matter.

When approached for comment, State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to address issues under the previous administration. Without commenting on the previous administration, I can tell you that the secretary [Antony] Blinken and his team are committed to ensuring that the heads of the department uphold the highest standards of conduct, whether ethical, managerial or otherwise, he said in an email response.

State Department spokespersons also did not respond to questions about whether efforts were being made to institute management reforms within the State Department to prevent or remedy mismanagement in the area. ‘to come up. (We do not comment on internal deliberations, another State Department spokesperson said in response.)

It is not clear whether state departments have an internal watchdog, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), has ongoing investigations into allegations of Trump-era mismanagement. OIG did not respond to a request for comment.

The most significant of the three recent reports came from the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC), an independent oversight body of the federal government. In that report, released this month, the OSC determined that Pompeo, as Secretary of State, was among 13 senior Trump administration officials who broke the Hatch Law. Pompeo changed State Department policies to deliver a speech to the Republican National Convention (RNC) during a State Department official visit to Jerusalem at the height of the 2020 presidential campaign. The report was addressed to also to then Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf overseeing a citizen naturalization ceremony, content used during the RNC.

Both violations appear to stem from demands from the White House or, in the case of Secretary Pompeos, perhaps the Trump campaign or President Trump himself and therefore reflect the Trump administration’s willingness to manipulate government business for partisan political purposes, the CSO report concluded.

The Pompeos team at the time insisted he was delivering the speech on his own time, that White House, State Department and RNC attorneys had approved the case, and that no State Department resource or equipment was not used when recording the RNC video address. The OSC in its report said Pompeos’ decision to change State Department policy to lift restrictions on a secretary of state on political party conventions was taken against advice provided to the secretary. Pompeo by senior State Department lawyers.

A Pompeo spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

We look forward to studying the OSC report in detail. The OSC plays an important role in enforcing the Hatch Act and maintaining high standards of integrity in government, the State Department spokesperson said in response to the case.

The second report, also released in recent weeks, comes from a routine OIG inspection of the US Embassy in Iceland several months after Trump’s Ambassador to Iceland Jeffrey Ross Gunter left his post when Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

The OIG reported that embassy staff were still recovering from what they described as a threatening and intimidating environment created by the former ambassador, including several cases in which the former ambassador threatened to prosecute officials. Ministry and Embassy staff who disagreed with him, questioned his wishes. , or were seen as disloyal to him.

Gunter is a dermatologist by profession and a deep-pocketed donor to Trump’s presidential campaign and the Republican Party with no previous diplomatic experience. Foreign policy could not reach Gunter for comment on the matter. (The Democratic and Republican administrations have long practiced appointing campaign donors with no previous diplomatic experience to certain ambassadorial positions abroad.)

He is not the first Trump or State Department appointed ambassador to argue controversy or face allegations of staff intimidation, mismanagement, or harassment. Several diplomats said the OIG’s report on the embassy in Iceland reflected a broader problem of declining morale at some US embassies abroad run by Trump political donors turned ambassadors, leading to management issues and friction. diplomatic relations with the host countries that administration officials in Washington have refused. Address.

The OIG found that the embassy was focused on rebuilding its relationship with the Icelandic government following a deterioration in those relations under the former ambassador, according to its report.

The third report, released this month, came from the OIG after a number of expensive gifts disappeared from the vault of the Office of the Chief of Protocols, which stores items that are coming from or will be donated to governments. and foreign dignitaries.

When current officials in the Office of the Chief of Protocol replaced those appointed under the Trump administration on January 20, they found the office’s gift vault in a state of disarray. After taking an inventory of the safe, they made a referral to the OIG.

These missing items included a bottle of 30-year-old Suntory Hibiki Japanese whiskey valued at $ 5,800, a 22-karat gold commemorative coin valued at $ 560 and a number of G-7 summit gifts canceled, including eight porcelain and copper vases. collectively valued at $ 20,000 and several bags of monogrammed commemorative items, such as pewter trays, marble trinket boxes and leather wallets, each valued at $ 680.

Although the missing vases were eventually found, the OIG was unable to locate the rest, attributing the loss to inaccurate record keeping, the lack of an inventory system, and the lack of installed security cameras. apart from the request for the safe which was denied by the Diplomatic Security Office, which said cameras in domestic facilities are used to protect classified information and systems, not property of substantial value .

Eric Rubin, president of the American Foreign Service Association, the union that represents foreign service officers, did not comment directly on the list of new surveillance reports, but urged President Joe Biden to appoint a new inspector general of the state department. Trump sacked former Inspector General Steve Linick in May 2020. Democratic lawmakers accused Trump of sacking him for obstructing surveillance investigations into his administration. Assistant Inspector General Diana Shaw is filling the role on an interim basis.

It is high time for the president to nominate a candidate for the post of Inspector General of the State Department, a post that is still critical but particularly important at this time, Rubin said.

