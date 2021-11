Donald Trump’s ally in Congress faces rare public shame over violent video

A censure resolution is the most severe form of punishment in the House (File)

Washington:

U.S. lawmakers will vote on Wednesday to censor a Trump loyalist for posting an animated video of him killing a colleague and attacking President Joe Biden, in a rare move underscoring the enmity between opposing sides of Congress.

Far-right congressman Paul Gosar will be on the verge of public disgrace if the punishment is applied – called upon to show up in the House of Representatives “well” for the “pronouncement of censorship.”

The Arizona Republican would be forced to stand and listen in silence as the speaker read a text stating that “representations of violence can foment real violence and endanger the safety of elected officials, as it is claimed. ‘saw in this room on January 6, 2021 “.

A censure resolution is the harshest form of punishment in the House and only a handful of MPs have faced the sanction in the past century – most recently 11 years ago.

Gosar would also join Trumpist agitator Marjorie Taylor Greene as the second House Republican to lose her post on House committees this year.

A outspoken ally of Donald Trump who echoes the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Gosar has been condemned for his associations with white nationalists and his praise of the rioters who forcibly entered the United States Capitol on January 6.

He is in the crosshairs again after tweeting a Japanese anime-style video showing him killing New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking Biden with a sword.

“At some point you have to say ‘enough is enough,’ House Rules Committee chair Jim McGovern said Tuesday.

Gosar withdrew the video – which received millions of views – after a backlash, but expressed no public regret or apologized to his targets.

Voting should be a formality because the sanction requires a simple majority, and Democrats have three to spare, plus the support of at least two Republicans.

Opposition lawmakers complained that there should have been an ethics investigation before a sanction was imposed, but showed little interest in holding Gosar to account.

Some Republicans are making it clear behind the scenes that they intend to fight back if they win a majority in 2022.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

