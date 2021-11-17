Boris Johnson mocks MP Henry Smith after calling on Crawley to become a town





PREMIER Boris Johnson laughed after an MP called on a town in Sussex to become a town.

Crawley, which has been a town for 75 years, is celebrating this milestone anniversary by proposing to be named the town.

The offer is backed by Henry Smith, the city’s Conservative MP, who raised the issue during Premier’s Questions. Speaking in the House of Commons, he called on the Prime Minister to “take a positive view” of the city’s attempt to become a city. However, Mr Johnson did not appear to take the suggestion quite seriously. “Crawley’s constituency has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Smith said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Crawley MP Henry Smith “But thanks to strong support from this government, we are seeing a recovery, unemployment is now starting to drop and we look to a confident future. “In that vein, will my Right Honorable Friend consider Crawley’s candidacy for Platinum Jubilee Town status favorably.” Crawley entered the Civic Honors Competition, which is part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Johnson laughed throughout his response to Mr Smith’s question, in which he admitted he was unaware of the city’s offer. “I didn’t know until today that Crawley wanted to become a town,” he said. “But I will examine it very carefully. “And I’m sure there’s a great case in there somewhere.” The civic honors competition, which is free to enter, will grant city status to cities across the UK. It aims to offer cities the opportunity to showcase civic pride with city heritage and innovation record. A council spokesperson previously said: “A candidacy for town status would certainly raise Crawley’s profile, improve his reputation and ensure that this is a recognized place, helping to put Crawley on the map. “Given the significant economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our city, which is well documented and attested, obtaining city status will bring with it prestige, reputation and an opportunity to mobilize investments to help our reprise. “Studies suggest that a successful bid for city status could bring new investment and employment opportunities.” The government will announce the winners of the competition in early 2022.

