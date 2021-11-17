“We won’t have a country in three years”





Donald Trump said he is not currently planning to win the 2024 election because “we will not have a country” in three years.

The former president made the remarks during an interview with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in which the couple frequently pushed false claims that Trump lost the election as a result of fraud generalized electoral system.

During the interview, Trump repeated his calls to “fix” the last election he lost over a year ago and that his own Attorney General William Barr said there was no proof of electoral fraud.

Trump has also used his baseless cries of rigged elections to attack his successor, President Joe Biden.

“I have a lot of good people who say, sir, forget 2020. You are going to win, you are very high in the polls, you are going to win, I say we are not going to have a country in three years,” said Trump.

“This guy [Biden] did it in nine months, he destroyed our country. And I said “Make America Great Again”, that was my theme, and it was going to be “Keep America Great … America is not great America is the laughing stock of the whole world. . “

Trump criticized Biden for the “horrible tragedy” which occurred in late August in Afghanistan where a suicide bombing at Kabul airport left more than 180 dead, including 13 US servicemen, as troops were withdrawn before the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Trump blamed Biden for the record number of people detained attempting to enter the country illegally on the US-Mexico border.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said the topic his supporters “wanted more than any other” was the refuted allegations of voter fraud in 2020.

“They want this fixed because they can’t have a country without it. I used to say borders, you have to have borders – we don’t have borders – but we don’t no elections and we don’t have a free and fair press, so this country has a long way to go.

Trump also claimed in the interview that the reason the press did not write about the “2020 presidential scam” is that he and his allies are “too close” to prove it.

“They don’t want it revealed. They will do anything to stop it. And when you hear the silence, when you hear it all, that’s what they want: silence.”

Lindell is one of the main instigators of the so-called “Big Lie” that Trump won in the 2020 election. He previously claimed that Trump could simply be “reinstated” in office in August by reasoning that had no meaning. foundation in constitutional law.

Lindell also faces a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly pushing the false claim that the supplier of the voting machine helped rig the election in favor of Biden.

Donald Trump in front of an American flag at a Make America Great Again rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 27, 2019 SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

