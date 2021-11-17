Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Raos SOS to PM Narendra Modi on rice supply policy | India News

Hyderabad: Struggling with good rice production in Kharif and Rabi’s last season, when a significant percentage of it could not find its way to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in besides facing political backlash and possible anger from farmers, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his urgent intervention for a clear rice supply policy .

The CFI follows certain policies that confuse the minds of farmers and state governments. The procurement target is not set for the entire year at once. Even though production is increasing year by year, the supply is not keeping pace, ” KCR wrote.

Stating that due to unclear CFI policies, the chief minister said it was becoming difficult for states to plan an appropriate crop model and then explain the same to farmers. For example, the rice production in Telangana in 2021 in Kharif was 55.75 LMT (lakh metric tons) while the supply was only 32.66 LMT, which is only 59% of the production. This was less than the 78% purchased from Kharif in 2019-2020. Such variations in supply levels do not allow the state to implement a rational cultivation model. ”

While blaming part of the blame on Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Consumption, Food and Public Distribution System, while also copying the letter to him, KCR has now called on the Indian government to guide CFI on three main issues: 1) Complete the supply of the balance 5.00 LMT of rice produced to Rabi 2020-21. 2) Improve the target beyond 40.00 LMT for purchasing rice during the current Kharif 2021-22 to 90% of production as was done in Punjab and 3) Confirm the target of purchase of rice from Telangana State during the Rabi season. ”

While declaring that he will await the Prime Minister’s response to his letter over the next few days, KCR had already declared that tomorrow (November 18), all MPs and MPs from his party, the MLC except the other elected will organize a dharna in Hyderabad and submit a memorandum to the governor on this matter.

