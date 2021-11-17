Persecution of Ahamdis escalates since Imran Khan’s government came to power: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat at the UN





Highlighting the state-sponsored persecution of Ahmadis in Pakistan, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat wrote to the president of the United Nations Human Rights Council, informing him that the government led by Imran Khan had banned more than 20 affiliate websites to the Ahmadiyya Muslim community without any explanation. In a letter to the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Nazhat Shameen, Awais Tahir, from the Department of External Affairs of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, pointed out that the state-sponsored persecution of the Ahmadis in Pakistan has intensified since the entry into force of Imran Khan’s government, led by the PTI. power in 2019.

He informed that Pakistan was targeting websites affiliated with the Ahmadiyya Muslim community which are hosted outside Pakistan and operated by foreign nationals. Tahir said the Pakistani government is now threatening to ban two more websites with the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, claiming those websites violate Pakistani blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws.

“Pakistani authorities have already banned over 20 Ahmadi websites from 5 countries in Pakistan and notifications to moms are being sent around the world. This has serious consequences for religious minorities in Pakistan in general and Ahmadi Muslims in particular.” , indicates the letter. “We reach out to civil society, human rights activists, academics, government officials and members of parliaments from various countries and ask them to join these virtual hearings as observers. This is a unique opportunity to potentially address the Pakistani government on matters of religious freedom, ”he added.

Successive Pakistani governments have failed to protect the human rights and safety of the Ahmadiyya community. The penal code explicitly discriminates against religious minorities and targets Ahmadis by prohibiting them from “pretending to be a Muslim indirectly or directly”.

Ahmadis are forbidden to declare or propagate their faith publicly, to build mosques, or to issue the Muslim call to prayer. Authorities arbitrarily arrest, detain and indict Ahmadis for blasphemy and other crimes because of their religious beliefs.

Police have often been complicit in harassment and fabricated accusations against Ahmadis or fail to intervene to end anti-Ahmadi violence. The government’s failure to tackle religious persecution of Ahmadis has facilitated violence against them in the name of religion.

The state-sponsored persecution of Ahmadis in Pakistan has intensified since the PTI-led Imran Khan government came to power in 2019, Awais Tahir noted. “Dozens of Ahmadis were killed during this period. Others were arrested for violating Pakistani blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws. 11 Ahmadis, including missionaries and government officials, are imprisoned in various Pakistani prisons. An Ahmadi died in prison while awaiting trial, “he said. (ANI)

