Meet the CEOs of the automotive industry at GIIAS 2021, this is the discussion of President Joko Widodo





Suara.com – Visiting the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show or GIIAS 2021, in his speech, President Joko Widodo said that the auto industry is one of the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is why the government has adopted a policy of easing the PPnBM and the results have been very positive. The Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia also said that before giving a speech on the ICE BSD City page, he reviewed the GIIAS 2021 showroom and met with CEOs. “We met the CEOs, we told them about our concerns and what we need to do together for the future,” President Joko Widodo said in a speech at GIIAS 2021 on Wednesday (11/17/2021) quoted Suara.com. Read also:

Boosting exports during pandemic, at GIIAS 2021, Suzuki mentioned targets for 52 destination countries Discussion with CEO included discussion on Domestic Component Level (TKDN) or Local Vehicle Content with Directors of PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia (IAMI) and PT Astra International Tbk – Isuzu Sales Operation (Astra Isuzu). City of the press agency Between, PT IAMI Director Anthon Kumonthy revealed the results of his conversation during President Joko Widodo’s visit to GIIAS 2021 at ICE BSD City Tangerang, Banten. At that time, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno and several other officials. And to mention that increasing local content is a positive thing. It is also confirmed that Isuzu, who has been in Indonesia for 46 years, will continue to increase the TKDN. “We are continuing to try to find what can be worked on in Indonesia, locating what is currently provided by Thailand and India,” Anthon Kumonthy said in response. He continued that the local content of Isuzu vehicles, namely the Isuzu Giga, was 36%, then Traga was 56% and Elf was 46%. The increase in local content will certainly see the will of suppliers in Indonesia, especially their visibility. Read also:

Driving a Mitsubishi Minicab MiEV at GIIAS 2021 is President Joko Widodo’s message and impression “We will see how well it can be localized, of course we will try to go further,” he added. Anton Kumonthy hopes the government can also help the auto industry boost local content. This will support the improvement of the national economy. Previously, Agus Gumiwang said that easing the luxury sales tax (PPnBM) on new cars could be a driving force to increase the local content of domestic auto products. Isuzu prepares for Euro4 unveiled at GIIAS 2021 [Isuzu]. “This easing is not just to encourage sales, there are no less important factors that we are pursuing, namely local buying or local content,” said the Minister of Industry. Some time ago, when launching the export of 6,000 units of Isuzu to the Philippines, President Joko Widodo also called for local content to be increased in order to increase confidence when exporting vehicles. . Isuzu Traga has been exported to the Philippines, Laos and Myanmar. Next year’s plan will be sent to countries in Central America, South America and Africa. Currently, its market share reaches 29.3% with an increase in sales volume of 83.3%.

