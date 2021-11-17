This Thanksgiving could be better without Trump at the table – The News Herald





It is my responsibility as President to take action now to protect the American people

George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States

Hello Aval,

As of this writing, our family’s Thanksgiving dinner, the first in two years, is at risk of being canceled.

Or certainly changed.

Not because of COVID, per se.

But because of Donald Trump.

Yes, the TV personality who faked a presidency before our eyes, is the potential Ebenezer Scrooge of our holiday season launch.

How? ‘Or’ What?

Simple: If Donald Trump had not politicized and militarized the pandemic, not only might we be well outside the course of illnesses, but families might never have had to deal with the internal conflicts his behavior had caused. caused.

Yes, there have always been anti-vaccines; those who ignore the benefits of vaccines or come up with their own benefit-versus-risk calculation to defend their positions.

We have it in our family too: One person has been opposed to vaccines for as long as I can remember, agreeing to vaccinate their children against mumps, measles, and rubella (the MMR vaccine) only when the going. have passed.

Today, she, her husband and children are trying to recover from contracting COVID with her most critically ill and out of work husband for an extended period of time.

We also have other members of our extended family who contracted the virus (we are fighting it now) and danced with the devil in hopes of avoiding serious illness.

And, so far, everyone has dodged the death bullet.

But all that said to my wife and I was to be even more diligent in our approach to the virus and the ability of the sciences to provide us with prophylactic defense.

So we not only received our vaccines as soon as they were available (Pfizer for me; Moderna for her), but we also recently received our boosters.

Oh, and we also got our seasonal flu shots.

And guess what?

Were fine; no third eye, no additional appendages, no pain beyond the initial blow to the arms.

As children of the polio age, we both grew up in a time of iron lungs and prayers for a cure.

At that time America and the world were eagerly awaiting a vaccine and Dr. Jonas Salk (and others) succeeded.

My mom was heavily involved in the March of Dimes to End Polio, and I vividly remember getting the second dose in a measured lump of sugar.

But that was then; a time when we believed in science rather than partisanship and propaganda.

When we marveled at the progress made in our lives; advancements that included safer cars, safer food, and even a man walking on the moon.

Then things changed almost in an instant.

Lies have become truths, propaganda has become policy, and our society has been cast into a dark second age of ignorance and fear in search of some sort of savior to lead the way.

But instead we had Donald Trump, the very embodiment of a demagogue who knew how to twist information to get notes, rather than spreading valuable truths.

Instead of leadership, we had a fool who used Teddy Roosevelt’s chair of intimidation to intimidate members of his own party and anyone else who spoke a disheartening word about him and his administration.

We had a man so easily influenced that he was fooled by pseudo-science and the charlatans that came with him and surrounded himself with people more interested in self-aggrandizement than in working for us.

And he delivered.

You do not believe it ?

Next, please review Trump’s $ 2.3 trillion tax break for the rich and powerful (which included a few breadcrumbs for the rest of us that expire shortly).

Think about it: don’t give this exorbitant gift to the rich and powerful and we could already be paying for new infrastructure (roads, bridges, hardened network, internet service everywhere) across the country.

But I digress because Trump’s policies have never been the problem; policies come and go with each new administration.

Just like partisan politics: the wind changes direction and the Democrats dominate until the next storm front.

No, the crime perpetrated by Donald Trump was his inability to speak candidly to the American public about the pandemic first, the severity of COVID (which he had been told about very early on) and then its laughable (wasn’t it so? dangerous) presentation of cures and alternative treatments.

In short, at no time has this crook told us the truth; instead, he peddled lies and paraded corrupt personalities past the cameras to spread insane ideas.

Here’s how four of our presidents have responded to epidemics and pandemics during their tenure. (Graphic by Craig Farrand)

Of course, Donald Trump did his best to confuse and confuse, including a suggestion that we could ingest or inject bleach to kill the virus:

I see the disinfectant (bleach), where it knocks him out in a minute, he said in April 2020. You can do something like that by injecting inside or almost cleaning, because you see it goes into the lungs and makes a huge number on the lungs.

But he didn’t stop there: he also wanted to illuminate your body from the inside:

assuming you’ve brought the light inside the body, what can you do either through the skin or some other way? he also said in April.

… The whole concept of light, the way it kills it in a minute, that’s pretty powerful.

It’s also pretty stupid to put lights on the human body and his statements were downright laughable, if not exceptionally dangerous from the leader of the free world.

That is why, in large part, we are where we are in my family and in families across the country.

Instead of being unified or at least arguing through thoughtful differences on an issue, we were now as polarized as our country seems to be.

This is exactly what Donald Trump prefers: if not to love people against each other.

Why?

Because you can’t come to the rescue if there is nothing to save us.

It reminds me of a boss I once had who thrived in crisis management: he created a crisis for him to handle.

So here we are: a divided nation and divided families which could all have been avoided (or at least alleviated) by having someone different in charge, someone honest, someone with an ounce of empathy. for his neighbor.

But we didn’t understand this, and we were worse for it.

(And I’m not suggesting Hillary Clinton, just anyone else, anyone else.)

In addition to a family member with his own family sick with COVID, we now have another family member who not only refuses the vaccine, but has also refused a COVID test before Thanksgiving.

Why?

I have no idea.

But I have my suspicions: Donald Trump and his bag of lies and the ease with which he poisoned the well of logic, reason and common sense.

Which leaves us with this question: What do you think our families and our nation (and the world, for that matter) would be like today if Donald Trump had never been president, never opened his mouth to the lie about the pandemic?

Forget politics and politics; think only of the pandemic.

I think it’s obvious that things would be better in many ways and that this Thanksgiving would have been one to celebrate a return to some semblance of normalcy.

Instead of more heartburn from the bile vomited by the 45th President of the United States.

I will let you know how things are going in our family.

How is it where you live ?

Craig Farrand is a former editor of The News-Herald newspapers. He can be contacted at [email protected]

