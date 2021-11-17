Chinese Communist Party resolution affirms “cult of personality” around Xi Jinping – Radio Free Asia

A landmark resolution passed by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee seeks to position current leader Xi Jinping as the political heir to former supreme leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, who will propel the country to new heights, surpassing the accomplishments of its predecessors, analysts told RFA.

The resolution – which sets out the CCP’s endorsed vision of its own history – does so in order to mark “a new journey” for China under Xi’s “central leadership”, the preamble of the resolution, the full text of which was released on November 1, says.

Its aim is to help people think “in general terms”, follow Xi as the main leader and unite the Chinese people to realize the Chinese dream, he said.

US political commentator Hu Ping said that the omission of former leaders, including Hua Guofeng, Zhao Ziyang and Hu Yaobang, from the document suggests that Xi only wishes to associate with extremely powerful leaders from the party’s past.

“Xi Jinping wants to position himself not only as overtaking Deng, but also Mao,” Hu said. “The whole question of Mao Zedong has to do with the cult of the personality that surrounds him.”

“The resolution had to mention it because it is the most important, because when they talk about Mao, they also talk about the present,” he said.

While the language used by the 2021 resolution on the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) is somewhat similar to that of the 1981 resolution under Deng, most of the “disastrous results” of this era of factional fighting and unrest social charges are attributed to Lin Biao. and Jiang Qing, who “took advantage of Comrade Mao Zedong’s mistakes.”

He fails to criticize the personality cult around Mao that featured in the 1981 resolution, which said that “Mao’s personal arbitrariness gradually undermined democratic centralism in Party life and personality cult became de more and more serious “.

Reject Mao’s Mistakes

Liu Mengxiong, former member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said the change was part of a subtle re-characterization of Mao’s legacy in official historical documents, including textbooks, during in recent years.

“Over the past few years, we have seen that the textbooks have turned ‘a decade of civil war’ into ‘arduous exploration’, in other words, they downplay Mao Zedong’s mistakes,” Liu told RFA. “They even … opened Jiang Qing’s grave [in Beijing] This year.”

He said that the fact that the third resolution largely agrees with the second on the catastrophic nature of the Cultural Revolution was rather a way to distract people’s attention from an increasingly sympathetic view of the cult. of the personality around Mao under the leadership of Xi.

“Xi Jinping’s central position within the CPC Central Committee is now established,” he said. “The ideas of contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism prove that no one is able to challenge it now.”

“The [1981] the resolution mentions collective leadership, but that’s not a thing anymore, ”Liu said. “I’m sure that laid the groundwork for Xi’s re-election. [to a third term in office] at the 20th Party Congress next year. “

Establish Xi’s authority

US commentator Wang Juntao said Xi had succeeded in destroying the leadership succession system put in place under Deng.

“He took this resolution to establish his dictatorship,” Wang said. “In fact, now that he has the basics to do this, he doesn’t really need [the resolution]. “

“[They are talking about] establishing the absolute authority of Xi Jinping and his political ideology, which is absurd, because this is exactly the sort of thing they repudiated in the 1981 resolution which concluded that Mao Zedong had made mistakes, “a- he declared.

Meanwhile, the resolution presents the steps taken by the CCP to take political control of Hong Kong under a draconian national security law as a successful response to the 2019 protest movement.

“The central authorities have strongly supported the law-based efforts of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to end violence and chaos and restore order… have taken resolute action to stop and prevent interference with affairs of the two special administrative regions by outside forces, and suppressed acts of separatism, subversion, infiltration and sabotage, ”states the 2021 resolution.

“These measures, which tackle both the symptoms and the root causes of the problems concerned, have helped restore order in Hong Kong and ensure a turning point for the better in the region,” the resolution said.

Hong Kong news commentator Willy Lam said the language on Hong Kong shows little is likely to change if Xi remains in power at next year’s Party Congress.

“This resolution is tantamount to declaring that Xi Jinping will not retire at the 20th Party Congress,” Lam said. “It also shows that although Western countries criticized his crackdown on Hong Kong, he believes his actions were correct.”



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.