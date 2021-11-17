Prime Minister Imran Khan aims to tackle opposition as a “sportsman”





As the government prepares the ground for a joint session of parliament in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to tackle the opposition like a sportsman and defeat it.

Speaking to the media shortly before the session, the Prime Minister said he was not meeting anyone.

“You have so many meetings. Are you worried about something despite being in the majority? Asked a reporter. “Who meets the people? Replied Prime Minister Imran.

When a sportsman is on the pitch, he is always up for anything and aims to do better than his opponent, the prime minister said as he chaired the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary meeting.

"When a player enters the pitch he is ready to take on any challenge and tries to do better than his opponent," Prime Minister Imran Khan told reporters as he chairs the parliamentary team meeting ahead of the crucial joint session of Parliament.

November 17, 2021

“Important day in Pakistan’s parliamentary history”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who also addressed the media in Parliament, called the joint session an important day in Pakistan’s parliamentary history.

Today, we intend to implement laws that will bring transparency to the electoral process in the country, Qureshi said.

Stressing that the government wants to protect the rights of the people, FM said bills due to be tabled in parliament today included public policy laws that would strengthen democracy, democratic values ​​and democratic institutions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

November 17, 2021

We have full confidence in all the comrades of our ranks because they have received a mandate from the citizens of their constituencies. They stood for a vision and a goal in accordance with that very mandate, added FM Qureshi.

Our aim is to bring transparency to the elections, which is in the interest of the country and of democracy.

Minister PIT said the government wanted to protect the rights of the people through legislation.

There is only one group at PTI, and that is Imran Khan’s group, said FM Qureshi, visibly confident.

[PM] Imran Khan is the founding president of PTI. Anyone associated with the party is associated with Imran Khan and his ideology, ”Qureshi said.

The government and the opposition ready for a “big show”

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Imran Khan remains confident on Wednesday to push through the bills in the joint session of parliament today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly (NA) Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the capital before the crucial joint session of parliament to formulate a strategy against the government and its allies.

The joint session of parliament is underway in the parliament house. The session is expected to consider important laws, including the 2021 Elections (Amendment) Bill and the 2021 Elections Second Amendment.

