“Helmsman” Xi Jinping Cements Legacy Equal to Founder Mao, Assures Role Beyond 2022
The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee concluded a four-day annual meeting last week, and the only agenda for the Sixth Plenum was to pass a resolution on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party during the last century. The First Post noted that this was only the third time in the CPCs in nearly a century that a resolution on party history has been passed ensuring that Chinese President Xi Jinping will remain at the helm of the party for a long time. another term, or even two. But apparently Xi even passed great reformer Deng Xiaoping in the pantheon of the CCP’s greatest leaders.
In addition, the Sixth Plenum said Xi was now equal to CPC founder and great helmsman Mao Zedong. The media report noted that Xi has accumulated exceptional control over the Party to the extent that he is now the CCP and the CCP is Xi. It further made him virtually immune to internal quarrels and even criticism against him because the CCP’s complete consolidation of power gives Xi invulnerable moral and political protection.
The Sixth Plenum also reinforced the centrality of the ruling CCP in the nation’s development with its main leader, Xi, as the sole guiding force of the party, government and military in the 21st century. From now on, the anointing of the Chinese president for one or more additional terms at the 20th Party Congress would only be a formality.
Just one day after the meeting in which the landmark resolution was passed, the CCP insisted on the Party adopting a decision in which Xi was appointed helmsman and people’s leader. press release Friday, As long as we maintain Comrade Xi Jinping as the core … the giant Chinese rejuvenation ship will have a helmsman and be able to weather any storm.
The same title has already been used to describe Mao
China Medi Project noted that Xi was referred to as the first helmsman and helmsman at the helm first in 2020, which is the same title that was previously used to describe Mao only. First Post noted that the conclusion of these statements and other symbolic gestures makes it clear that the president is everything and that Xi will stay at the helm for as long as he wants. He also made it clear that there is no one within the CPC or likely in the near future to challenge the primacy of the CPC leader.
