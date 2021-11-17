Erdogan says he will continue to fight interest rates and hit the lire

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would continue his battle against interest rates “to the end”, sending the pound to new depths a day before the central bank expects another cut in rates. rate.

In comments that reduced the currency’s value by up to 1.5%, Erdogan said he would ease the burden on personal interest rates and urged companies to invest, hire and increase exports.

Investors have fled Turkey in recent years and the currency is by far the worst performing in emerging markets.

They say Erdogan – who has long described himself as an enemy of interest rates – has influenced monetary policy with his frequent calls for stimulus and his rapid overhaul of central bank leadership.

The day before a central bank policy meeting in which he is expected to ease again, the president repeated his unorthodox view that higher rates were the cause of inflation and asked why some of our “friends” were advocating a strict policy.

“We are going to lift this scourge of interest rates on the backs of the people. We certainly cannot allow our people to be crushed by interest rates,” he told lawmakers in his conservative party. in power, the AK, in parliament.

“I cannot and do not want to stay on this path with those who defend interest rates,” Erdogan said.

In response, the pound touched a new all-time low of 10.565, adding to significant losses after what analysts called premature and risky monetary easing. The currency then rebounded slightly, but has fallen almost 30% so far this year.

The central bank has beaten expectations and cut its key rate by 300 basis points since September, even as inflation has climbed to nearly 20%, providing the stimulus long sought by Erdogan.

The central bank says the price pressures are temporary. It is expected to cut rates another 100 basis points to 15% on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.

In the past, Erdogan has not shied away from commenting on monetary policy before central bank meetings, often shifting markets. The pound has lost around 64% since the end of 2017, in part due to the central bank’s shattered credibility.

As he left parliament in Ankara, Erdogan said the central bank would decide rates independently when its monetary policy committee meets at 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Piotr Matys, senior currency analyst at In Touch Capital Markets, said cutting rates on Thursday would be too risky with the lira under pressure, and he did not predict any policy changes.