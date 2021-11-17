Jokowi appoints professional Indonesian Ambassador to Korea – infoforial

Information (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Wed, November 17, 2021





8:30 p.m.

President “Jokowi” Joko Widodo appointed Gandi Sulistiyanto Soeherman Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Affectionately known as Sulis, the new ambassador is not a career diplomat, nor a politician affiliated with any particular party. He is a business professional with 39 years of experience in a renowned national business group.

Sulis’ first plan upon taking office is to strengthen the sectors of economy, trade and investment. He admits that part of his primary mission is to encourage entrepreneurs on both sides of the sea to strengthen their cooperation in all three areas, including trade and investment.

One of the first steps it is taking is to offer infrastructure projects in Indonesia to South Korean investors through the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM).

Sulis also intends to take advantage of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which frees Indonesia and South Korea from import duties on several of their respective products.

Indonesia can also ratify derivatives of the agreement the two sides signed in December last year.

“It is my greatest wish that the House of Representatives sign the ratification before my departure so that the items listed are exempt from import duties,” Sulis said.

As an ambassador, he hopes to balance the trade balance by exporting Indonesian goods to balance the influx of South Korean goods into the country.

To carry out this plan, Sulis encourages Indonesian entrepreneurs to promote their products more “diligently”.

“This will [encourage] access to bank financing for companies exporting their products to South Korea. This also includes increasing the number of partnerships so that they can produce most of their products in South Korea, ”Sulis said.

It is also determined to attract micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to be part of the supply chain ecosystem of large South Korean investors.

“Companies will oversee the [Indonesian] products to ensure they are up to standard.

Close to the house

Sulis found some similarities in his mission as an ambassador with his career in a large company.

His previous responsibilities included diplomacy and maintaining relations with the public and government.

“This is about conveying the business program that we are proposing to get approval from business leadership, government and the public,” Sulis said.

Besides diplomacy, advocacy is also beneficial in mitigating and even avoiding a possible controversy or crisis, he added.

“Thanks to amicable and win-win solutions, we will be able to navigate difficult situations without either party losing face. There are some similarities between what I did and what I will be doing at the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul. What is different is the scale. I’ll have to be a problem solver for affairs of state. “

Sulis prefers to continue the formula for success followed by his predecessors. He was grateful for the milestones that the previous ambassador, Umar Hadi, had set for his groundwork.

“Of course there will be innovations. But I have to thank my forerunner for making my worktops much smoother,” Sulis said.

Sulis also spoke of his admiration for former Ambassador John Prasetyo – also a businessman – for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between Indonesia and South Korea.

“Being officially appointed by the president is my chance to devote myself to Indonesia. Not everyone can have this chance in their life,” Sulis added.

Sulis also gained support from her family, who fell in love with the South Korean creative industry.

“My wife is very tolerant [of my new position] because she is a fan of Korean dramas, ”he conceded. “And my kids and grandkids are fans of Blackpink and BTS as well. So this mission is a perfect match. “