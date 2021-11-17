New revelations emerge about how Donald Trump killed 400,000 (or more) Americans – Mother Jones





The Jan. 6 Congressional inquiry has garnered a lot of attention lately, especially since it has triggered a federal indictment of Steve Bannon for defying his subpoena, triggering other subpoenas. Mark Meadows and various Trumpers, and sought Trump White House records related to the insurgent attack on Capitol Hill. At the same time, another congressional investigation, with much less notice, continues another profound betrayal committed by Donald Trump and his crew: the deadly mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis. This investigation made headlines a few days ago with news of more evidence that Trump’s White House has hampered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s efforts to warn Americans of the pandemic.

On Friday, the select committee on the coronavirus crisis, which is chaired by Representative James Clyburn (DS.C.), released interviews and documents revealing how senior Trump officials tried to prevent health officials government to inform the public of the seriousness of COVID. -19. On February 25, 2020, CDC health expert Nancy Messonnier warned during a press briefing that the spread of viruses in the United States was inevitable. This enraged Trump, who was trying to downplay the threat of the coronavirus. The new material shows that the Trump administration tried to silence it. And Anne Schuchat, a senior CDC official, told the committee that Trump officials rushed to hold a briefing hours after Messonniers’ warning, although there was nothing new to report.

The story gets worse: between March 9 and May 29 of last year, the CDC held no press briefing. In her testimony to the committee, Kate Galatas, a communications officer for the CDC, said the White House has repeatedly thwarted attempts by agencies to schedule such briefings, including one in April that allegedly highlighted the need to wear briefs. masks to contain the spread of viruses.

And worse: Dr Deborah Birx, who was the White House COVID-19 task force coordinator, told the committee that Dr Scott Atlas, a radiologist (not an infectious disease specialist) who was advising Trump on COVID, leaned on the CDC to change its testing guidelines to recommend that only symptomatic people be tested. (That would have resulted in a lower number of confirmed cases.) Government scientists, worried that asymptomatic people would spread the disease, believed it was important that both symptomatic and asymptomatic people get tested. Pressure from the Atlas, however, led to advice from the CDC in August 2020 on less vigorous testing. This revised recommendation, Birx told the committee, resulted in less testing and less aggressive testing for people without symptoms which I believe were the main reason for the early spread in the community. A month later, the CDC reinstated the broader testing guideline. It was released over objections from senior White House officials, according to Birx.

As UCLA researchers noted in March 2021, the United States could have prevented 400,000 deaths from COVID had the Trump administration implemented a more effective health strategy that included mask warrants, robust social distancing and testing guidelines. Birx made a similar statement at that time.

We have long known that Trump did the opposite of what public health experts advised. More concerned with his own standing in the polls than with the health and safety of citizens, Trump dismissed or downplayed the threat and sent a mixed message about masks, social distancing and testing. The committee’s new revelations highlight its immense negligence and dereliction of duty which has led to the preventable deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

In a world of endless outrage from Trump, this particular atrocity deserves more outrage. The right has gone mad over Benghazi, in which four Americans tragically died, but shows no concern over the unnecessary deaths of 400,000. Is that number just too large to absorb? In a 1932 essay, German journalist and satirist Kurt Tucholsky quoted a fictional diplomat referring to the horrors of war: War? I can’t find it so bad! The death of a man: it is a disaster. Hundreds of thousands of deaths: that’s a statistic! (No, apparently Stalin didn’t say that.)

Moreover, it is astounding that killing 400,000 through incompetence is not a disqualification for political leadership. Trump remains the 2024 GOP frontrunner and party leaders continue to kneel before him. Meanwhile, denouncing Mr. Potato Head and Big Bird and ranting against Dr. Seuss’ books have been much higher priorities for Republicans.

It’s also surprising that the nation isn’t focusing more on learning what went wrong during this horrific crisis. The work of the coronavirus subcommittee is not panting watched by the media. The material he just published did not make the headlines, as far as I know. And research indicates the New York Times didn’t cover it. There is still a lot to learn about how Trump and his accomplices screwed up governments’ response to this unique catastrophe (we hope). (Paging Jared Kushner.) That just doesn’t seem too high on the national to-do list.

Still, Clyburn continues. He tried to obtain testimony from Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the CDC. Redfield’s appearance before the committee was blocked last year by the Trump administration. Clyburn sent him a letter on Friday renewing the committees’ request that he submit to an interview and hand over documents. In the letter, Clyburn noted, the Trump administrations’ use of the pandemic to advance political goals was most acutely manifested in its efforts to manipulate and undermine the scientific work of the CDC.

It’s hard to think of a topic that deserves more congressional oversight than governments’ mismanagement of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and caused economic hardship for tens of millions of Americans. (A seditious violent assault on Congress, as part of an effort to overturn an election, also comes to mind.) For obvious reasons, Trump and the GOP do not want this political debacle examined. brought on by Trump’s narcissism and incompetence. For the health of the republic, Clyburn should move forward.

