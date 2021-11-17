Donald Trump’s new digital business could grow to four times the value of his fortune





Donald Trump (Reuters)

The fortune that the tycoon and former President Donald Trump has amassed throughout his 75 years, from hefty inheritances to millionaire real estate deals, will be eclipsed by the value of his new company, which is focused on the world of social media and which has received the award. distinction of many stock market investors.

The exact amount of Trump’s accounts, among his large assets and large debts, has always been shrouded in mystery. According to Forbes magazine, his fortune stands at $ 2.5 billion. That would only be a fraction of what Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) would be worth, which without getting into the game is already valued by investors at up to $ 10 billion.

In October, Trump announced the launch of TMTG and that its first product would be the new social network TRUTH Social, seeking to serve disgruntled conservative users of Facebook and Twitter, networks that kicked out the former president for spreading fake news and his role in the attack on the Capitol. According to him, his mission is to create a rival to the progressive media consortium and to fight the big tech companies of Silicon Valley. The potential is clear: millions of Republican followers who can join you on a new platform.

Although shares of Trump Media are yet to be purchased, the company has partnered with Digital World Acquisition Corp, a company known as SPAC. These are entities with a special buying purpose, called blank check signatures, and they serve as financial vehicles for stock market transactions. News of the merger pushed the stock’s value up from $ 10 to $ 60, with much higher peaks. Trading in the company’s securities was so intense and price fluctuations so pronounced that they were temporarily suspended at least 12 times that day.

According to Forbes’ calculation, if the shares remain at $ 60, the shareholders of that PSPC will end up with an estimated stake of $ 2.2 billion. In turn, another group of related investors will keep an additional $ 300 million. For their part, the owners of the company will receive some 86 million shares, valued at $ 5.1 billion. Forbes adds that if the stock stays above $ 30 within 45 days of the merger, the owners will receive an additional 40 million shares, priced (if the price holds) at $ 2.4 billion.

This all adds up to $ 10 billion, or four times the value of Trump’s fortune.

Strong Trump supporters, source of investor confidence (Reuters)

Trump and his fellow shareholders could walk away with a very big payoff, said Jay Ritter, a University of Florida professor specializing in initial public offerings, although he warned the stock could drop. At some point, the business has to make a profit, and given the competitive nature of the media industry, that might be overkill.

The current valuation is far from certain. Ritter warned that if Trump’s free shares were issued, they would dilute existing shareholders, which would weigh on the share price. Moreover, regardless of Trump’s stake in the new company (where he is listed as president), he will not be able to sell his shares immediately. A blocking clause in the app says you won’t be able to sell them until at least five months after the merger.

The volatility of Digital World stocks reminds investors of the risks of investing in PSPC, companies whose stocks have a history of rising and falling.

Even with the new October filing, investors are still unaware of Trump’s new venture. He gave few details on who exactly will be running the day-to-day operations and no financial figures. In November there was a testing phase and within hours some users had created accounts with the names of Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence and shared lay content, before the platform is not taken out of service until a future launch.

In addition, there is an unfavorable precedent for conservative networks. When Trump was banned from the biggest platforms, some of his followers turned to the Talk Network (which doesn’t ban hate messages or fake news), but it was banned by Google, Apple and Amazon.

Ritter, an IPO expert, said Trump’s valuation of the company is remarkable given that the company has disclosed so little and has virtually no assets. But it’s obvious he has a big brand that is potentially worth billions of dollars, he said.

Company documents also acknowledge the controversial nature of a company associated with Trump and his family. And he says he’s taking action if Trump runs for president again. He says the new company structures Trump’s ownership and position in a way that eliminates the need for disruptive changes if Trump decides to run for public office or is convicted of a felony.

