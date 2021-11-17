President Jokowi encourages development of electric car ecosystem





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of building an eco-friendly, low-emission electric car ecosystem, for this the government continues to encourage various efforts to increase the production of electric cars and electric cars. hybrid. This was passed on by the President after reviewing the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) exhibition at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD, Tangerang, on Wednesday. “We are also pushing for the production of electric cars, the production of cars hybrid. But again, everything has to be environmentally friendly, ”Jokowi said in a statement. Accompanied by Cabinet Secretary, Pramono Anung; the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia, Agus Gumiwang; General Chairman of GAIKINDO, Yohannes Nangoi; President of the organizer of GIIAS, Rizwan Alamsjah; Tangerang Regent, A. Zaki Iskandar; and the Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia, HE Kenji Kanasugi, President Joko Widodo visited the GIIAS 2021 exhibition area at ICE BSD, Kab. Tangerang. The President then said that the automotive sector is one of the industries which has an influence on the other supporting industries. “The government knows that the auto industry transports a lot of cars for MSMEs who supply existing components,” President Joko Widodo said. And to overcome the effects of the pandemic, the president said the government’s policy on easing PPnBM was enough to boost sales and boost production in the auto industry. “The government has adopted a policy of temporary relaxation of the given PPNBM. And that, as we can see, has strongly stimulated sales, stimulated the production of our automobile industry. Finally, from the numbers I got, there was an increase of about 60 percent. This is great for giving a boost to the economic recovery, ”added Joko Widodo. The president then visited several stands of different car brands. In a number of pits, the president also tried to drive some of the cars on display. In addition, he also met a number of executives (CEOs) of car manufacturers who were present at the exhibition on the theme “Wheels to move” the. “Earlier we met the CEOs and I told them what had happened ‘worry’ us and what we need to do together for the future, ”the president said. After the examination, the head of state also took the time to try out one of the electric cars on display, namely the Mitsubishi Minicab Miev. Accompanied by Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the President was seen driving the electric car in the front yard of the ICE BSD building. Read also : Chairman: PPnBM policy eases auto industry during pandemic Read also : Observer: MSMEs should be encouraged to enter the automotive supply chain Read also : Observer: The potential of Indonesian automotive human resources is huge Journalist: Fathur Rochman

Publisher: Alviansyah Pasaribu

Copyright © ANTARA 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://otomotif.antaranews.com/berita/2529221/presiden-jokowi-dorong-pembangunan-ekosistem-mobil-listrik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos