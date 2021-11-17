Government-backed bills passed in parliament, allowing use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) in Parliament during the joint sitting of Parliament on November 17, 2021. Twitter / NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the PTI-backed and government-backed bills went smoothly in the joint session of parliament amid strong protests from opposition lawmakers.

The government has successfully passed amendments to the Election Law of 2017, allowing the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving Pakistanis abroad the right to vote in general elections.

The vote on the amendments was postponed earlier after strong opposition protests at the request of the prime minister’s parliamentary adviser Babar Awan, but the government, after some time, put it back to a vote.

After the bills were passed, the opposition staged a walkout, claiming that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, was ignoring their reservations about the government having less than the number required to pass the bills. law projects.

According to the agenda shared on the National Assembly website, 60 points are on the agenda. The session is currently underway with opposition members returning to the House before a speech by the Prime Minister.

Some bills have been adopted:

– State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Company Bill (Amendment), 2021

– The Draft Law on the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration), 2021

– The Election Bill (Amendment), 2021

– The Election Bill (Second Amendment), 2021

– The Rape Bill (investigation and trial), 2021

– The Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021

Bill giving Indian spy right of review, review passed

The International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Bill 2021, which grants the right of review and reconsideration to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, was also passed in parliament.

The Statement of Purposes and Reasons for the Bill indicates that the Indian government has initiated proceedings against Pakistan in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), regarding alleged violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of April 24 1963 in matters of detention and trial. of an Indian national, Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by Pakistan’s military court in April 2017.

The ICJ issued its judgment on July 17, 2019, in which it observed that Pakistan is under an obligation to provide, through its choice, an effective review and review of Jadhav’s conviction and sentence, in order to ensure that full weight is given to the effect of the violation of the rights set out in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, taking into account paragraphs 139, 145 and 146 of this judgment.

heckling; the president cedes the presidency to the president of the Senate

The opposition resorted to a loud protest after the government bulldozed the bills, the opposition and the treasury banks came face to face and a brawl broke out.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman criticized the president for demolishing the legislation, saying today is a “dark day” in parliamentary history.

In the meantime, the speaker decided that he would no longer chair the debates after the adoption of important legislation. In his place, the President of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, is now leading the process.

EVMs are “evil and vicious machines”

Earlier in the session, as PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, addressed the assembly, he called the electronic voting machines “evil machines.” and vicious ”.

The government wants to bulldoze the bills, which is “illegal” and contrary to parliamentary traditions, the opposition leader said.

He said a joint meeting had been announced at 10 p.m. and regretted that the meeting had been postponed.

Shahbaz referred to a letter sent to him by the NA speaker.

“I have received your letter. We have carefully reviewed your letter and have given you the full answer. I congratulate members of the opposition for not being pressured by the government,” he told the speaker. .

Shahbaz also referred to a letter written by him expressing his grievances over the rush to pass the bills without consensus.

Shahbaz said the government was not sincere in building consensus on electoral reforms.

The government wants to erase the darkness of the past: FM

In his response to Shahbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that EVMs were not really bad and vicious and that they were introduced to “bury evil and vicious designs”.

He called the day “historic”, saying parliament will pass laws to make the electoral process “clean and transparent”.

“Shahbaz said the government wanted to introduce black law. Absolutely not, the government wants to erase the darkness of the past,” FM Qureshi said.

The minister insisted that the government did not want to demolish the legislation and said it had consulted with members of the opposition so that their reservations could be incorporated into the bills. “You didn’t pay attention.”

“Respect your own chair, position”: Bilawal tells speaker

Addressing President Qaiser, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto began his speech by asking him to “respect his own chair”, “respect his own position” and “respect the House”.

He reminded the speaker that he is the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan and that he has agreed in writing with the opposition that whatever legislation is adopted will be by consensus.

He said a united opposition stood before the House today.

“If we had all legislated together, the next elections would have been transparent,” Bilawal said.

Speaking about the EVM, he said even Pakistan’s Election Commission had rejected it, adding that the ECP had raised 37 serious objections to the machine.

He said the government was making the upcoming elections controversial and issued an ultimatum that it would not accept the next election if the EVM bill passes.

Bilawal said they would support the ECP. “As long as the ECP has reservations, we have reservations,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal concluded his speech by repeating his request to the speaker to “please respect your chair and your position”.

Each player tries to do better than his opponent: PM

Ahead of today’s joint session of Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that every player tries to do better than his opponent.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that when a player takes the pitch, he is ready for anything.

Referring to the marathon prime ministers’ meetings before the joint session, when a reporter asked about the reason for the meetings and whether he was worried, Prime Minister Imran replied, “Who holds the meetings?

