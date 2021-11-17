Politics
Biden, Xi agree to review possible arms control talks (US adviser)
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed in a virtual meeting to examine the possibility of arms control talks, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
Biden and Xi agreed to “seek to start moving the discussion on strategic stability forward,” Sullivan said, referring to US concerns about the build-up of nuclear missiles and missiles from China.
“You will see on many levels an increase in engagement to ensure that there are safeguards around this competition so that it does not escalate into conflict,” Sullivan said during a Brookings webinar. Institution.
Sullivan did not specify what form the strategic stability talks might take, but went on to say:
“It’s not the same as what we have in the Russian context with the formal strategic stability dialogue. It’s much more mature, has a much deeper history. There is less maturity in the US-China relationship, but the two leaders have discussed these issues and it is now incumbent on us to think about the most productive way to move them forward. “
Washington has repeatedly urged China to join it and Russia in a new arms control treaty.
Beijing says the arsenals of the other two countries are inferior to its own. He says he is ready to conduct bilateral dialogues on strategic security “on the basis of equality and mutual respect”.
It was the two leaders’ most in-depth exchange since Biden took office in January.
Although they spoke for about 3.5 hours, the two leaders appeared to do little to narrow the differences that raised fears of a possible conflict between the two superpowers.
The United States had imagined that the meeting would put stability in an increasingly troubled relationship over a litany of issues, including what Washington sees as aggressive actions by Beijing towards China’s claimed Taiwan.
When asked if there has been any progress on the tensions on the Autonomous Island, Biden replied, “Yes. We have made it very clear that we support the Taiwan Law and that is it.
Biden was referring to the Taiwan Relations Act, a US law that obliges the United States to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, although Washington has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about its military intervention in the event of a conflict. incident. Chinese attack.
“I said they had to decide… Taiwan, not us,” Biden added later. “We are not promoting independence.”
Xi told Biden at their meeting that China will take “decisive action” in case Taiwan crosses Beijing’s red line in its quest for independence.
Sullivan said Xi and Biden discussed a wide range of global economic issues, including how the United States and China can work together to ensure that the global energy supply and price volatility does not overwhelm jeopardize the global economic recovery.
During the meeting, Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart on human rights and Xi warned that China would respond to provocations against Taiwan.
A senior US official said in a briefing after the meeting that the US objective was not to ease tensions, it was not necessarily the result, and that there was no progress to report.
Chinese state media quoted unnamed sources from China’s Foreign Ministry as saying that the two sides will ease access restrictions for journalists from their respective countries.
China Daily newspaper said a consensus on journalists’ visas, among other issues, had been reached ahead of the virtual meeting.
A spokesperson for the US State Department gave similar details, saying China was committed to allowing American journalists already in the country to freely leave and return, which they had not been able to do. previously. He said the United States plans to facilitate similar treatment for Chinese journalists.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/biden-and-xi-agree-to-look-at-possible-arms-control-talks-us-advisor-7626653/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
