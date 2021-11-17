Duty should be the only mantra, says Narendra Modi





PM urges them to conduct themselves in accordance with Indian values.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that elected officials should have a mantra for the next 25 years: duty, duty, duty and behaving in accordance with Indian values, while virtually addressing the 82nd All-India Conference of Session Chairs (AIPOC) held in Himachal Pradesh. Assembly here. Mr. Modi told the centenary conference that the next 25 years are very important as India completes its 100 years of independence in 2047. Meanwhile, he said we can fulfill the mantra duty, duty, duty. He said democracy was not just a system for India, but an intrinsic part of its nature and life. He said the traditions of Indian legislatures should be inherently Indian. Lok Sabha President Om Birla said there is a need to review how legislatures work as AIPOC marks the centenary of its first conference. The two-day conference brought together presidents of 26 states, an official said, adding that the presidents of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh were not in attendance. The themes of assessing the century-long journey and the way forward and the accountability of presiding officers to the Constitution, the House and the people were under discussion, while a report on the anti-defection law would be presented at the conference on Thursday, Birla said. One nation, one legislative portal Mr. Modi also called for a nation a legislative portal. He called for a portal to be created for all legislatures to give them a technological boost and allow them to be connected to each other. Mr Modi also said newly elected officials should receive training on how to behave in the House. He said young people, women and members representing ambitious districts should be given more time to speak up. He said a few days a year should be set aside to discuss the experiences of those members doing something for society and that time should be allotted for quality debate. Mr Birla said the decreasing number of legislature meetings and the decrease in discussions when drafting laws were a matter of concern. He said that as India celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, there should be a collective will to prepare a model document to ensure that when 100 years of our independence are completed, there should be uniformity in the rules and The procedures of all legislatures and the functioning of the legislative bodies should be in accordance with the hopes and aspirations of the people. Addressing Presidents and Vice Presidents, Rajya Vice President Sabha Harivansh said it was time for legislatures to embrace new technologies and prepare for the future through artificial intelligence. He said states had yet to repeal redundant laws at the same speed as the Center, where around 1,500 such laws had been repealed from 2014 to 2019. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur spoke about the US progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, with 75% of the eligible population having received both doses. Historical resolutions Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said Shimla hosted the conference seven times, the first of which was in 1921. Landmark resolutions like the one in favor of granting the right to vote to women in 1925 were adopted at the conference, he said. Opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri said there was a time when presidents did not attend political events, but the tradition is in decline now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/duty-should-be-the-only-mantra-says-narendra-modi/article37534167.ece

