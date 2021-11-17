Indonesia cuts mangrove restoration target in 2021, promises to catch up in 2022

Indonesia has reduced its mangrove restoration target this year, but says its longer-term goal of rehabilitating 630,000 hectares (1.55 million acres) by 2024 remains unchanged.

It blames technical hurdles, including the embezzlement of funds for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, for its decision to revise its 20201 target from 83,000 hectares (205,000 acres) to 33,000 hectares (81,500 acres).

The country is home to more than a quarter of the world’s mangroves, an ecosystem that protects coastal communities from storm surges and sea level rise, stores four times as much carbon as other rainforests, and serves as a key habitat for a multitude of marine species.

Indonesia has lost much of its mangroves to shrimp farming and logging, which has also undone previous mangrove rehabilitation efforts.

BALI Indonesia has revised down its 2021 target for mangrove rehabilitation in light of “technical obstacles” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, according to the national mangrove restoration agency.

The new target is 33,000 hectares (81,500 acres), up from 83,000 hectares (205,000 acres), according to Hartono Prawiraatmadja, director of the Peatlands and Mangroves Restoration Agency. The larger plan to rehabilitate 630,000 hectares (1.55 million acres) by 2024 remains unchanged, he said.

In 2022, “the technical hurdles we encountered in 2021 will no longer be there,” Hartono told reporters at a virtual press conference in October.

Indonesia is home to more than a quarter of the world’s mangroves gnarled trees and shrubs that grow on sheltered tropical coasts, where they protect coastal communities from storm surges, tsunamis and sea level rise, and strengthen local livelihoods.

Mangroves also serve as carbon sinks, storing up to four times more carbon than other tropical forests, Studies show .

But the archipelago country has lost 40% of its mangroves in three decades as people harvest the trees for timber and clear them to make way for fish and shrimp farms, according to the Center for International Forestry Research ( CIFOR) noted in 2018.

Last year, President Joko Widodos’ administration announced that the nation would rehabilitate mangroves covering an area four times the size of London by 2024. The president has sought to promote the program through recent visits to rehabilitation sites in Bali and North Kalimantan , and he also has cited during his speech this month at the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow.

According to Hartono, the government was forced to revise the target while it drew up a detailed technical plan.

We do not yet know the [precise] Region [of the mangroves that can be rehabilitated] and where they are, he says.

Part of the rehabilitation program budget also had to be reallocated to the pandemic response, Hartono added.

He said the government was on track to reach the target of 33,000 hectares by the end of November.

With planning for 2022 already underway, Hartono said he was optimistic his agency would be able to speed up rehabilitation next year.

The objectives are 228,200 hectares (563,800 acres) of mangroves to be rehabilitated in 2022, 199,675 hectares (493,400 acres) in 2023 and 142,625 hectares (352,400 acres) in 2024.

Because we have already done the technical planning for 2022 in 2021, when the budget for 2022 is ready, we will be able to choose the right timing [to plant mangrove trees] in every location, Hartono said. Therefore, the technical hurdles we encountered in 2021 will no longer be there.

The program focuses on mangroves affected by shrimp farming, the main driver of mangrove degradation in Indonesia.

Brackishwater shrimp aquaculture, known locally as pond, exploded in the 1980s and 1990s due to government policies encouraging aquaculture and an increase in shrimp prices during the Asian financial crisis of 1997.

As a result, 800,000 hectares (1.97 million acres) of mangroves were cleared for aquaculture from 1970 to 2003. An additional 700,000 hectares (1.73 million acres) of mangroves could be lost over the years. next two decades if no action is taken, according to a 2016 study.

The government says it hopes the rehabilitation program can help meet its goal of turning Indonesia’s forests into carbon sinks by 2030 and strengthening the country’s blue carbon economy, according to the deputy minister of the country. ‘Environment Alue Dohong.

Blue carbon is carbon stored in coastal, marshy, wetland, and marine ecosystems, including carbon-rich mangroves, salt marshes and seagrass beds.

Preserving Indonesian mangroves could store up to 150 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, which could generate more than $ 3 billion per year in cleanup costs, according to CIFOR .

The hope is that mangroves will be our biggest prop in carbon trading, Alue said at the press conference.

Experts have sharp a lack of reliable mangrove maps of the country, which Jakarta hopes to address with its new national mangrove map.

We hope that after this launch [of the new map], maintenance, rehabilitation, conservation and management of mangrove ecosystems can be accelerated so that the goal can be achieved, said Chief Minister of Investments Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan noted when the card launched last month.

Previous efforts to rehabilitate mangroves have often failed because local communities ended up clearing the trees to establish fish and shrimp farms, according to Nyoto Santoso, head of the Tropical Forest Rehabilitation Research Center at the Institute of Bogor Agriculture (IPB).

He recommended that planners incorporate forestry, a practice where mangroves are planted alongside shrimp farms, into rehabilitation efforts.

Do the inhabitants accept [the rehabilitation program] or not? Nyoto said in an interview. If it is a project, the inhabitants generally accept it because they will receive the money. But after planting the mangroves, will they be disturbed? [by locals]?

Hartono, the head of the mangrove agency, said all rehabilitation efforts would be carried out directly by local communities instead of being outsourced to third parties.

In addition to restoring the environment, we also provide employment opportunities to residents who are affected by the pandemic and we increase the well-being of people who live in mangrove areas that have been degraded, he said. declared.

The government also plans to involve local communities in the management of the mangroves after rehabilitation so that the trees can be protected in the long term, Hartono said.

If the peatlands and mangroves that have been rehabilitated are not well managed, they will soon be degraded again, he said.

Banner image: President Joko Widodo planted mangroves with ambassadors in North Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image courtesy of BPMI Setpres/ Laily Ratchev.

