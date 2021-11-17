Trump gives McConnell insulting ultimatum on Biden’s agenda





Former President Trump Donald Trump Biden Sends 2016 Climate Treaty To Senate For Ratification US, China Relax Journalist Restrictions Americans Keep Spending Bill’s supporters fear online misogyny will prevent women to perform their duties. passes vaccine workers’ compensation bill Biden sends 2016 climate treaty to Senate for ratification Rubio pledges to slow Biden’s spending program in China and Spain.

Trump called his former Senate ally stupid and foolish and accused him of incompetence in a long, tangled statement that jumped out of expression of his displeasure at the Republican votes on a procedural motion related to the increase in the debt ceiling in October, when Congress passed $ 1.2 trillion. bipartisan infrastructure bill this month, in ongoing Democratic talks on a social spending bill.

Trump’s scathing statement follows several similar attacks in recent days in which he lashed out at Old Crow McConnell for voting for the hard infrastructure bill along with 18 other Senate Republicans and 13 Republicans in the United States. Bedroom.

Now Trump is upping the level of vitriol by giving Broken his GOP leader nickname.

McConnell is a jerk and he had better stop their Communism Dream bill and keep his senators in line, or he would have to resign now, which he should have done a long time ago. Using the debt ceiling as it should have been, old broken crow, doing it would hurt our country far less than this horrible bill, Trump said in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

It was the latest shot in a series of attacks against McConnell since he lambasted the former Speaker in the Senate for his role in inciting the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6, which resulted in the deaths of several people, including a police officer from the Capitol. officer.

McConnell has previously ignored Trump’s nickname Old Crow, joking that it is a reference to his favorite historical Senate figure, former Sen. Henry Clay of Kentucky.

In fact, it’s quite an honor, he joked in July. Old Crow is Henry Clays’ favorite bourbon.

Perhaps this is why Trump’s latest statement increased the volume of derision by adding Broken to the nickname, as well as slapping it with other insults in the schoolyard.

Trump argued that McConnell should have used the October expiration of the debt limit to end Bidens’ agenda by refusing to help Democrats extend the country’s borrowing power for two months.

The former president hinted that the threat to force the nation to default could have been used to stop the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was passed by the Senate in August and which Biden signed into law on Monday.

Nineteen Senate Republicans voted in favor of the Senate’s passage of the physical infrastructure bill this summer, and 13 supported its passage by the House on November 5. These Republicans are now faced with the backlash from Trump’s allies.

A Trump ally, Rep. Dan Bishop (RN.C.), has tabled a motion to initiate New York Rep. John KatkoJohn Michael KatkoHouse to vote Wednesday to censor Gosar, removing him from committees. under increased attacks from his own MORE (R) party on his position as a prominent Republican on the Homeland Security Committee over his vote for the infrastructure bill.

The other 12 House Republicans who voted for the bill also face repercussions.

Trump, in his statement Wednesday, raised the possibility that some Republicans would end up voting for Bidens, a $ 1.75 trillion climate change and social spending bill, even though no Republican senator or member of the House never even hinted at doing it.

He argued that the adoption of the bipartisan infrastructure package paves the way for a broader social spending plan, the Build Back Better Act.

This was all made possible by the incompetence of Mitch McConnell and now I understand that a few Republican senators can get on board so that they can have another and even bigger victory, for the Democrats, while at the same time ensuring inflation. massive and destruction of our country as we know it, Trump said.

But some Republicans including Sen. Rob PortmanRobert (Rob) Jones PortmanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by ExxonMobil – Biden applauds infrastructure law, talks with Chinese Xi Biden enact Billion McConnell infrastructure bill will not attend White House infrastructure signing ceremony Bill MORE (R-Ohio), co-author of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, says passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill has made it more difficult for Democrats to adopt their climate and social spending program as part of budget reconciliation. They believe the liberals now have less leverage over centrists such as Senator Joe Manchin Joe Manchin Sanders pledges to oppose the defense bill: “We need to set our priorities right” energy blames the market for high fuel prices First ‘MORE (DW.Va.) because the most popular items on Bidens’ agenda have already passed.

Trump, however, insists that taking nations ‘credit ratings hostage and threatening the federal government’s ability to pay its debts could have put an end to Bidens’ agenda.

He lambasted Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package.

Mitch McConnell couldn’t stop the first bill, so 19 senators, including himself, joined them. That’s what he does if you can’t beat them join them. If he wasn’t so stupid and hadn’t granted the two-month extension, he could have stopped everything. Now he and his friends at RINO will allow a much bigger and much worse bill to pass, ruining our country while giving Democrats a big political boost, all at the same time, he said. .

McConnell has refused to respond to Trump’s attacks and routinely deflects them by saying he is focusing more on tackling what he sees as the most extreme items on Bidens’ agenda, such as $ 550 billion in new spending to fight climate change.

He defended his vote for the infrastructure bill on Tuesday, noting that it was not raising taxes, had not revised the 2017 bill.

From a Kentucky perspective, it was extremely good for our state. I’m proud of my vote, he said.

McConnell declined on Tuesday to respond to reports from ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that he attempted to unsubscribe Trump from Bidens’ dedication ceremony on Capitol Hill in January.

Oh, I’m not going to go back over what happened last year. What we were talking about now is this administration, what it does in the country. This is what the American people are focused on and this is what the Republicans in the Senate are focusing on, he said.

And McConnell is holding his cards close to the waistcoat on how hell is playing the upcoming debt limit expiration, which is slated for December 15.

Well figure out how to avoid the default, we still do, he said.

