Boris Johnson grilled by Caroline Nokes days after Stanley Johnson claim

supports HTML5 video The MP who accused Boris Johnson’s father of groping her grilled the PM in public over sexual harassment. Former Tory cabinet minister Caroline Nokes claimed earlier this week that Stanley Johnson forcefully slapped her on the back and said she had a nice spot. The incident reportedly took place in 2003, when both were candidates for parliament for the party’s 2005 general election campaign. During a roundtable on Sky, Ms Nokes said: I have had male MPs put their hands in my ass at Strangers Bar (in parliament). And I remember a very prominent man who patted me on the back as hard as he could and said, Oh, Romsey, you have a great seat. Stanley Johnson did this to me before the 05 election, so it was Blackpool 2003/4. I didn’t do anything and I’m ashamed of it now, I probably would. The Prime Minister’s father said he had no recollection of the incident. The former minister made allegations against Boris Johnson’s father dating back to 2003 (Picture: PA) As chair of the women and equality select committee, Ms Nokes was asked to interview the prime minister along with other committee heads. Following a previous question on rape prosecutions, the MP added that one of the real challenges is how women do not feel confident to come forward and report incidents. She made no direct reference to the allegation against the Prime Minister’s father, but added: Isn’t it fair to say if public sexual harassment was a specific crime they could point the finger at, that police might point fingers, Crown Prosecution Service might point, you might actually see a woman with more confidence to come forward? Mr Johnson declined to commit to making public sexual harassment a specific offense and also made no reference to the allegations against his 81-year-old father.

The meeting was part of a larger and uncomfortable grid for the PM on a number of issues (Photo: PA) He replied: I believe that all women should have the confidence to come forward and speak out about the harassment or crimes they have suffered against them and that there are proper procedures for these complaints and complaints to be made. under investigation. Upon further questioning by Ms Nokes, he said he was open to considering measures to restrict access to extreme pornography. He said violent sex offenders like Wayne Couzens and terrorist offenders are rude and degraded by this stuff and said we’ll see what we can do, adding that he will pressure tech giants for better. control their platforms. Earlier today, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan praised her colleague for speaking out against the alleged behavior of the former Conservative MEP. She said she likely would have slapped Stanley Johnson if he had touched her inappropriately in the manner Ms Nokes alleged. Contact our press team by sending us an email at[email protected] For more stories like this,see our news page. Get the latest news, wellness stories, analysis and more

