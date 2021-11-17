Government led by Imran will not complete its term: Zardari





ISLAMABAD – Former President Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that Imran Khan’s government would not complete its five-year term.

“Those who brought in Prime Minister Imran Khan now admit they made a mistake,” the former president said, adding that they are now looking at how to fix that mistake.

“Only Allah knows best how they can fix this mistake,” Zardari said in an interview with reporters when he appeared in a liability tribunal.

Responding to a question on the affidavit of ex-Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim, the former president said: “We have seen this before. Judge Qayyum also had a tape with Saif-ur-Rehman and a few friends. “

When asked about Maryam Nawaz’s petition, Zardari said he would not talk about it because “Maryam Nawaz is like a girl to me”.

Meanwhile, a court of accounts (AC) on Tuesday granted provisional bail until November 23 to former President Asif Ali Zardari in the New York Property case.

AC-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the request for release on bail prior to the arrest of the ex-president who appeared in court in person with his legal team.

FarooK H Naek pleaded that the High Court in Islamabad (IHC) had granted his client provisional bail and now they have approached the trial court after the changes to the NAB order.

The order gave responsibility courts the power to hear bail cases, he said.

After listening to the arguments, the court granted Asif Zardari interim bail until November 23 and sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the plea.

The NAB had accused the ex-president of having held an apartment in New York, which it did not reveal in its candidacy documents submitted to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Earlier, the IHC judiciary had granted Asif Zardari a protective bond and asked him to apply to the court of first instance for further assistance.

