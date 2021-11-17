Donald Trump visits Nevada





Former President Donald Trump said this month that he will be visiting Nevada soon.

Trump briefly mentioned the trip in an interview with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of the former president.

“We’re going to Nevada soon,” Trump said in the interview, recorded on Nov. 4. “We’re going to (have) a huge field and it’s going to be packed instantly.”

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a text message that the former president was eager to return to the state “very soon to rally the (Make America Great Again) movement in favor of Adam Laxalt, who continues to be a champion of America’s president. First order of the day.

Details on the visit will come later, he said.

Trump was quick to endorse Laxalt’s campaign in the US Senate, announcing his support just days after the former Nevada attorney general officially announced his candidacy.

He reaffirmed his support last month after Don Ahern, a leading supporter of GOP causes with ties to Trump, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he encouraged the former president to change his endorsement. in the race.

Laxalt must win a primary race next year before he can face outgoing U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, in the general election.

The race for the US Senate from Nevada is of national significance as the outcome could determine which party will control the equally divided Senate.

“It is an honor to have President Trump’s endorsement and we look forward to seeing him return to Nevada to ignite our constituents,” Laxalt said in a statement. “President Trump knows the road to winning a majority in the Senate is through Nevada and I am proud to be with him as we fight to restore our common principles, America First.”

Laxalt, a Trump loyalist, was the former president’s campaign co-chair in Nevada last year. He has become one of the state’s foremost voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results by promoting unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

The Republican Secretary of State for Nevada said her office found no evidence of widespread election fraud.

