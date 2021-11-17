Opposition pak denounces Imran Khan government for convening joint session without consensus on electoral reforms, South Asia News





Pakistani opposition parties on Tuesday criticized the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Imran Khan for calling a joint session of parliament without holding talks to build consensus on electoral reforms.

Joint Opposition Senators staged a walkout from the house in protest against the Khan government for buying time in the name of efforts to build consensus to regain support from its distant allies (PML-Q) to have plans to bulldoze all controversial bills during the special sitting of parliament, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a key ally of the PTI in the Center and Punjab and decided to break off and launch its own campaign for the next general elections after tensions between the two coalition partners rose earlier .

Raising the issue in the House, Senate Opposition Leader Yousuf Raza Gilani said the convening of the joint session to bulldoze legislation at a time when the opposition had agreed to talks clearly demonstrated unwillingness. , Dawn reported.

“We have expressed our willingness to hold talks for the greater cause, democracy, the rule of law and the Constitution and for the betterment of the country. But they are playing gallery … It is an intention of bad faith [of the government] because they lacked the number required to pass all the bills, ”he said.

Gilani said the government only used the talks ploy to gain more time to woo its allies who previously had reservations about the bills, Dawn reported. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senate House Leader Sherry Rehman said the opposition wanted consensus on controversial bills to send a positive message to the public. She said the opposition had also formed a joint steering committee to develop a common strategy and wanted to find a solution in parliament.

She dismissed the impression that an adviser to the prime minister tried to convey, saying the opposition had no secret dialogue with the government, Dawn reported.

“Why was the committee announced if the government wanted to bulldoze the 21 bills already passed by the National Assembly and other ordinances in joint session?” she asked.

Previously, the federal government postponed the joint session of parliament, scheduled for November 11, saying it wanted to develop a consensus with the opposition on controversial bills, including electoral reform bills providing for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and introduction of Voting System I for Overseas Pakistanis in the upcoming general election.

A day after the joint opposition asked the government for written assurance to hold negotiations on the bills, the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser wrote a letter to the leader of the opposition in the Assembly on Friday. National Shehbaz Sharif to initiate talks. He had also formed a legislative affairs committee with the consensus of the government and the opposition. But without any talks between the government and the opposition, the joint session was reconvened on November 17 (today), Dawn reported.

