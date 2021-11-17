John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, can’t hold back





John Kelly served as Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine General said very little about his former boss and where he worked.

His reluctance did not last. Business Insider reported this week:

John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, didn’t mince words about his ex-boss as rioters violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, according to a new book. “If he was a real man, he would go to Capitol Hill and tell them to stop,” Kelly said of Trump to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl in a phone call as the insurgency unfolded.

According to Karl’s new book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Kelly said the January 6 riot was so serious and the then president’s handling of the crisis was so indefensible that the cabinet would have been justified. trying to remove Trump from office.

“If I was still there, I would call cabinet and start talking about the Twenty-Fifth Amendment,” Kelly told Karl. (Then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was also said to have raised the topic with other cabinet members on the matter in January.)

What strikes me as notable about this is that Kelly knew Trump very well. The retired general first joined the then president’s cabinet as Secretary of Homeland Security, then led Trump’s White House for a year and a half longer than any other Trump chief of staff . If anyone has been able to see how Trump works, thinks, acts and processes information, it is Kelly.

And Kelly concluded that Trump was not a “real man” but that he was a man who should have been removed from office before the end of his term.

It took a while for Kelly to get to this point, even though he had already taken a few steps in that direction. Last year, for example, former Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote a rather extraordinary rebuke against Trump, condemning the then president for dividing, immature and cavalier over the abuse of his powers. Shortly thereafter, Kelly publicly endorsed Mattis’ criticisms.

Kelly added at the time, “I think we need to take a closer look at who we elect. I think we should look at who’s running for office and put them through the filter: what is their character like? ethics? “

In January, Kelly saw much less need for subtlety, accusing Trump of “poisoning” people’s minds. Kelly added that Trump is “a very, very imperfect man … with serious character issues.”

It says a lot about the former president that the man who served alongside him seems to hold him in barely contained contempt.

