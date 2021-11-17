Asian stocks fall despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

BEIJING Asian stocks were mostly down on Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street after virtual talks between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark fell 0.4% to 29,688.33. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,962.42. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 7,369.90. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 25,621.91, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.5% to 3,537.32.

The online talks between Biden and Xi on Monday night US time seemed to signal a step in the right direction, but they did not result in any major progress towards resolving long-standing disputes over trade and other issues. .

Any concrete development of the meeting is still waiting to be seen, but the kind approach so far in solving the problems of both sides reduces the risk of political tension in the markets, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors looked at strong earnings reports from large retailers and a surprisingly strong report on consumer spending.

The government reported that Americans largely ignored the higher prices last month and increased their spending in retail stores and online. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October. This is the biggest gain since March and up from 0.8% the month before.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% to 4,700.90 and is just below the record set on November 8. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% to 36,142.22. The Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 15,973.86.

Tech stocks did the heavy lifting for the benchmark S&P 500, which had slightly more winners than losers. Chipmaker Qualcomm rose 7.9%.

A wide range of businesses that depend on consumer spending have made solid gains. Home deposit rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported higher sales and strong third-quarter profits in a hot housing market. The results also increased competitor Lowe’s by 4.2%.

Several businesses that depend on consumer spending have grown. The Etsy online craft market grew 5.1%. Nike rose 1.8% while Tapestry, parent of Coach and Kate Spade, gained 1.5%.

The largest retailer in the country, Walmart, also reported strong financial results while raising its earnings forecast, but the stock fell 2.5% and returned some of the big gains made in recent weeks.

Several other large retailers will release their latest financial results this week. Target reports its results Wednesday and Macys reports its results Thursday.

Healthcare businesses have also grown. Communications companies and manufacturers of housewares and other consumer products have lagged behind the market.

Investors received another encouraging economic update from the Federal Reserve, which said industrial production rebounded in October with a gain of 1.6%. The gain follows a 1.3% drop in September.

Wall Street is closely watching the latest economic reports for more clues as to how businesses and consumers are dealing with rising inflation. Companies have raised their prices as they face higher raw material costs and supply chain issues. Consumers are willing to pay higher prices for many products, although analysts fear consumers may eventually cut back on spending due to inflation.

Heightened inflation concerns stumbled the entire market last week after a strong run that lasted several weeks, with companies reporting mostly strong earnings. The latest round of earnings is coming to an end and the market has very few singular events or economic reports to focus on until the end of the year.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell 51 cents to $ 80.25 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 12 cents on Tuesday to $ 80.76 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 47 cents to $ 81.96 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar strengthened to 114.85 Japanese yen from 114.80 yen. It is up from the 110 yen level since September. The euro slipped to $ 1.1303 from $ 1.1322.